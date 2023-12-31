Kid Capri has revealed that, while being active in this year’s Hip Hop 50 festivities, he faced and overcame a cancer diagnosis.

On Saturday (December 30), the award-winning DJ (real name David Anthony Love Jr.) took to social media where he shared that, after a year-long battle with cancer, he has been given a clean bill of health. He also explained why fans are just learning about his health concerns.

“God is great! 3 days ago, I found out that I’m cancer free! Been dealing with it all year while I was doing everything I was doing for hip hop 50,” he began. “I had 2 surgeries and never said anything publicly about what I was going through, I’m not an attention whore, so I didn’t want to say anything, so that it didn’t look like i wanted pity.”

He continued, “But now that it’s over, I figure I let my fans and friends know, I’m very happy, this year I did a lot, but come 2024, I’m getting even crazier than I did in 2023!! Thank you God! #kidcapri #partyking #therealLOVE #happynewyear #happyholidays.”

The news garnered overwhelming support from notable figures such as Doug E. Fresh, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Big Boi, and many more.

“YOU HAVE SO MUCH MORE OF GODS WORK TO DO MY BRO. BLESSINGS TO YOU AND YOUR BEAUTIFUL FAMILY202more [fire emoji],” commented Doug E. Fresh.

Fat Joe also slid into the comment section to show love, writing: “God bless you we love you Capri [praying hands].”

“To God be the glory and salute to you for walking in your own way with this. Whether we knew or not, the people love you man. [salute emoji],” wrote radio host and TV personality, Headkrack.

Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes and Big Boi opted for a series of emojis including raised hands and a crown.

In August, the NYC native hit the stage to perform at Yankee Stadium’s Hip Hop 50 concert. To fans’ surprise, he was joined by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who fired up the crowd in the stadium he once called home.

Other performers at the star-studded show included the reuniting of Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Lauryn Hill, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Fat Joe, Lupe Fiasco, Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma and Trina.

The concert also paid homage to trailblazers who helped pave the way like Kurtis Blow, Kool Herc, Grandmaster Caz, Roxanne Shante, Melle Mel, and the Sugarhill Gang.