Kid Cudi seems committed to positivity at this point in his life, as he has finally put his decade-long tension with Lupe Fiasco to rest.

On Saturday (January 20), the 39-year-old took to Twitter to share an update regarding his relationship with the Chicago MC, claiming they’ve resolved their issues.

“Just talked to Lupe,” he wrote. “Had a great talk. I know I was wrong and told him I shouldnt have did that fuck shit I did. I called myself lookin out for the fans in the moment, but in reality I was just hating. I apologized and he accepted it. Which I appreciated foreal. I understand the anger and vitriol he had for me all these years, and I wasnt mature enough to step up and just have a conversation and admit I was wrong.

“We as black men need to be united. He always had love for me. Always supported me. I shouldnt had did him like that. I wanna thank my guy IBN for settin the call up, and u, the fans, for being real w me and urging us to speak. We are good now, brand new journey.

Soon after, Lupe acknowledged the ceasefire and wrote: “Sincerely appreciate it my guy… [prayer-hand emoji] …peace & blessings…”

The Cleveland native made an attempt to call a truce earlier this week, which his peer from Chicago shut down.

“Love u g,” he wrote on social media. “Im sorry if i hurt u man. Life is too short. Hope u can find it in ur heart to get past this,” he added, informing Lupe in a separate thread that he sent him a DM. Im so happy in my life right now. If I did something to hurt someone and I can fix it, ill fix it,” he added, in response to a fan encouraging Cudi to find “growth, peace, and happiness…”

The “Touch The Sky” hitmaker, however, wasn’t having it and said he never received a DM, adding: “On second thought homey, this ain’t enough…you need to talk to me.”

The latest fracas between the two came on the heels of a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, where the INSANO rapper recalled a near-encounter with Lupe in 2008 at the BAPE store in New York City, where he worked before his music career took off.

Cudi explained that he made an effort to stay out of the way if any famous rappers swung through the store for fear they’d use his retail job as ammo against him in a future feud.

“Lupe Fiasco came to the store one day. I was in the back and they were like, ‘Yo, Lupe’s here.’ I was like, ‘Oh shit!’” he said. “Stayed down the stairs [in the stock room], waited until he left. [My colleagues] were like, ‘What you down here for?’

“I explained it to my dude the same way I explained it to you. I was like, ‘Yo bro, if I get famous one day, I don’t ever want this n-gga saying like, ‘He sold me clothes. You my son!’ We can’t have that!’”

Cudi continued: “If you think about it, he hates me to this day! He hates me. So I was right, I was onto something. I sensed something in the universe. I was like, fuck this, I can’t have nobody making a diss record like, ‘Yeah, you rang me up, muthafucka.’”

Upon catching wind of the interview, the “Battle Scars” rapper fired off a series of tweets in which he called Cudi out before making a direct reference to his recent statements about his pre-fame career.

“Kid Cudi is a bitch,” Fiasco wrote. “And continues to be a bitch. Ain’t nobody finna bring up he used to work at the Bape Store to diss his bitch ass for having a regular job before he was a famous bitch with a cool job.”

When a fan tweeted that they needed to hear “the full story” about their fallout, Lupe went into great detail about the history of their beef. After explaining that they had been cool for years, going so far as to even consider Cudi a friend, Lupe said he felt blindsided by the singer and rapper calling him out in 2014 over charging fans $500 for a personalized verse.

Lu even said he tried to confront him about it directly but was denied access.

“Till this day this bitch won’t get on the phone and even when we at the same festivals they won’t allow me to go to his stage. He ducks calls, face to faces,” he wrote.

“All I wanted was an explanation at the least a my bad. Cuz I’ve never done anything to him except support. Now it’s fuck him 4 life and keep my name out your mouth bitch…”