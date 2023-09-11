Kid Cudi has admitted that he was “so salty” about missing out on starring in Get Out that he couldn’t bring himself to watch the movie for an entire year.

During a Q&A with his Twitter followers over the weekend, the Cleveland, Ohio native revealed that he had auditioned for the lead role in Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed 2017 film.

Despite apparently impressing the director and walking away from the audition with high hopes, Cudi was ultimately passed over for Daniel Kaluuya, leaving him with a bitter taste in his mouth.

“I wish I got Get Out,” he replied when one fan asked him, “What’s one film role that you wished you were cast in.”

“I auditioned and Jordan was impressed and I thought I ate that shit up. I was so salty i didnt get it that I didnt even go see it in the theater when it was poppin. I watched it a year later at home [crying face emojis] pissed about that.”

Cudi eventually got over the snub and, after watching the film, has nothing but praise for Kaluuya’s performance.

“I was sick haha but to be real, Daniel was the best choice hes a master and did a phenominal [sic] job,” he added.

I wish I got Get Out. I auditioned and Jordan was impressed and I thought I ate that shit up. I was so salty i didnt get it that I didnt even go see it in the theater when it was poppin. I watched it a year later at home 🤣🤣 pissed about that. I was sick haha but to be real,… https://t.co/WZZMqTUMAZ — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 9, 2023

Get Out has become a cult classic since its release in February 2017, telling the story of a young Black man (played by Kaluuya) who meets his white girlfriend’s parents for the first time — only to discover a sinister, racially-charged secret behind their family.

Also starring Allison Williams, LaKeith Stanfield and Catherine Keener, the psychological thriller grossed over $250 million at the box office while winning an array of awards, including Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars.

related news Kid Cudi’s Next Movie Role Will Leave Fans ‘Shook’ April 24, 2023

Despite missing out on a role in Get Out, Kid Cudi has still managed to carve out an impressive acting résumé having appeared in films like Need For Speed, X and Don’t Look Up, as well as the HBO series How to Make It In America and Westworld.

Last year saw Cudi combine his talents as an actor, writer and producer with the animated Netflix special Entergalactic, which won the Groundbreaker Award at the 2022 Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema and Television and is up for Outstanding Animated Program at next year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

Next up, the Man on the Moon maestro appears to be venturing further into deep space with a role in a new Star Trek project, which he teased on social media earlier this month.

Cudi’s Hollywood power moves haven’t put a halt to his music career, though, as he’s currently gearing up to drop a new album INSANO in January.