Kid Cudi has announced that his new album INSANO won’t be dropping next week as planned, but he’s already made it up to fans by releasing two new songs from the forthcoming project.

The Cleveland, Ohio native shared the good and bad news on X on Monday (September 4), explaining that he’s decided to delay INSANO — which was originally scheduled to arrive on September 15 — to early next year because he needs more time to “present it in the best way.”

“Hey fam!! Got some updates for y’all. Some bad news, some good,” he wrote. “I have to push INSANO back til January. I want to make sure that everything lines up and I give y’all the best version of myself.

“This album is amazing and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y’all. That’s the bad news. I still plan on releasing the next single soon so don’t even worry about that.”

He continued: “The good news is, since I’m doin this and I know you all are [fiending] to get a listen of the album, I’m releasing 2 new jams from INSANO [tonight] on soundcloud. Just for you. (And I promise I won’t take them down).

“These songs are some of my favorites on the album and I really think you’ll dig em. I’m sorry for the delay everybody but I’m a perfectionist. And things gotta be right. I love y’all!!! Enjoy!”

Kid Cudi’s double dose of new music includes “ILL WHAT I BLEED” and “MOST AIN’T DENNIS.”

The former is a festival-ready banger featuring a woozy, thumping beat and Auto Tune-tinged vocals from Cudi, who defiantly sings about surviving life’s trials and tribulations.

The latter evokes Indicud tracks like “Burn Baby Burn” and “Lord of the Sad and Lonely” as it finds Cudder spitting menacing bars over distorted, speaker-rattling production.

“One thing I learned from these lames in the game/ Most ain’t friends, most ain’t Dennis,” he raps, saluting his loyal long-time manager and business partner Dennis Cummings.

related news Kid Cudi Promises Joint Album With Travis Scott Will Be ‘A Moment For The Culture’ July 28, 2023

Both tracks are produced by BNYX, the red-hot producer behind Drake’s “Search & Rescue,” Travis Scott’s “Meltdown” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Aye,” as well as several cuts from Quavo’sRocket Power and Yeat’sAftërLyfe.

The Philadelphia native also co-produced the first single from INSANO, “Porsche Topless,” which dropped in June.

“Me and BNYX a majorrrr problem I cant wait for yall to hear whatelse we got on this one,” Cudi added in a separate post on X, hinting at more collaborations between them on INSANO. “New favorite producer. He laced me.”

Stream both tracks below:

Kid Cudi first announced INSANO back in February, telling fans, “the new chapter has begun” and “we’ve reached a new level.”

Since then, he’s teased a handful of collaborations — including with Travis Scott, Young Thug and Steve Aoki — while hailing it as “the album of the year.”

“I’ve never made a project this powerful before in my life. Sitting, listening to these mixes, I just know that this shit is going to move you,” Cudi said on Instagram Live in March. “Y’all are going to fuck with this shit in such a major way and I’m so fucking excited.”

Despite his lofty comments, the rollout for Insano hasn’t quite gone to plan so far. Before delaying the album, Cudi U-turned on making “Flex” the first single after a snippet shared on social media received a lukewarm reception.

However, the Man on the Moon maestro recently admitted that he’s “not ashamed” of his last-minute change of plans and “still like[s] the song.”

INSANO will serve as Kid Cudi’s ninth studio album and the follow-up to 2022’s Entergalactic, which was accompanied by an animated Netflix special of the same name.

It may also mark his final album as Cudi previously announced in November 2022 that he plans to make “one more album” for his day-one fans and he’s looking forward to leaving behind the “madness” of making albums.