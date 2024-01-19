Kid Cudi has credited Kendrick Lamar with inspiring his new album INSANO.

The Cleveland rapper sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an hour-long interview, during which he discussed the making of his latest project.

Cudi explained how watching Kendrick perform in Paris on The Big Steppers Tour made him realize what type of sonic direction he wanted to take.

“I was really at a place where I had a goal,” he said. “I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve done all these different types of albums, I’ve touched on all the different types of spaces creatively, sonically. What is the one thing that I haven’t accomplished?’

“And I was still in this place tryna figure out what that album would sound like. I was in Paris, I just finished my European run of tour and I go to see Kendrick. And this muthafucka, it blew my fucking mind.”

He continued: “I’m sitting there, I’m watching the crowd reaction from the beginning of the show ’til the end. People were in it, party mode, singing every fucking word. I’m not saying this doesn’t happen at my shows, ’cause it does. But all the way through, I don’t have that experience.

“I had this moment where I was like, ‘You know what? This is the reaction I want.’ I want people to feel good and it to be a joyous occasion when I’m performing.”

Kid Cudi went on to call Kendrick Lamar one of his favorite artists and expressed how proud he is of their Indicud collaboration “Solo Dolo Part II.”

related news Kid Cudi Recalls ‘Hiding’ From Lupe Fiasco Before Fame: ‘He Hates Me To This Day’ January 18, 2024

“Kendrick has always been [in] my top three artists the world,” he said. “I’m actually so proud of the record that we have. We got one record, ‘Solo Dolo Part II.’ So proud of it.

“I took that inspiration, got to the studio and said, ‘Let’s fucking get to work. We need to make something with some energy. I’m happy, I’m in a better place in my life. I’ve never made an album in this type of mode before. Let’s see what comes out of that.’”

He added: “So the album was truly designed for arenas, for the live show. I’m gonna have a hard time figuring out that setlist.”

Released on January 12, INSANO serves as the follow-up to 2022’s Entergalactic, with features coming from Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Young Thug, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell and more.

Watch Kid Cudi discuss Kendrick Lamar at the 41:22 mark below.