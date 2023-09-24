Cleveland, OH –

Kid Cudi has joined a long list of rappers who’ve come up short in their attempt to get the baseball over home plate.

On Friday (September 22), the Cleveland, Ohio native threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles game at Progressive Field.

Despite being dressed in full Guardians uniform as if he was about to pitch for real — with his own fashionable additions, of course — it wasn’t exactly an MLB-worthy performance from Mr. Rager.

As Cudder threw the ball with all his might, it went slightly outside of home plate area as Cleveland Guardians catcher David Fry retrieved it just in time.

Kid Cudi’s first pitch at the Guardians game tonight was juuust a bit outside 😂 pic.twitter.com/hZ9Eqv8EtU — MLB Life (@MLBLife) September 22, 2023

Following not-so-accurate first pitch, Kid Cudi took to Twitter to explain his mishap at the pitcher’s mound. He also uploaded a video of himself throwing a near-perfect pitch during a warm-up beforehand, proving he does possess an arm on him.

“My practice throw was solid haha idk what happened out there [crying laughing emoji, monkey covering eyes emoji],” he wrote.

related news Wiz Khalifa Throws Out First Pitch At Pittsburgh Pirates Game While ‘Shroomed Out’ July 18, 2023

In another tweet responding to a fan, he added: “I am a NON ATHLETE bro, its all in good fun!! I havent thrown a baseball since mini league as a kid and I wasnt good then too haha. My gift is creating and being artist. It would be diff if i acted like some sports guy and pretended to be nice w it.

“I have NEVER been athletic. Im the artsy guy! [shoulder shrug emoji, smiling face emoji] but I think I could do some damage in dodgeball tho. Maybe a tournament?? [thinking face emoji].”

My practice throw was solid haha idk what happened out there 🤣🙈 pic.twitter.com/rYyavIbSOG — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 23, 2023

I am a NON ATHLETE bro, its all in good fun!! I havent thrown a baseball since mini league as a kid and I wasnt good then too haha. My gift is creating and being artist. It would be diff if i acted like some sports guy and pretended to be nice w it. I have NEVER been athletic.… https://t.co/W62KwJtBKo — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 23, 2023

Kid Cudi is far from the first rapper to have a blunder while throwing a first pitch. In 2014, 50 Cent’s unforgettable New York Mets mishap was billed as the “worst pitch ever” by The Washington Post.

Fif himself addressed the hilariously bad attempt on Instagram at the time, writing: “The sh!t almost hit the camera man damn, if you look close you can see them moving the plate.”

In another post, the G-Unit boss reminded critics and comedians: “I’m a hustler not a Damn ball player. LMAO.”

Seven years later, Lil Durk also found himself at the mercy of social media after he threw a horrendous first pitch at a Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox game.