Kid Cudi has teased an upcoming appearance on Drink Champs, and N.O.R.E. is ready to have him join the show.

Cudder took to Twitter on Tuesday (August 15) to hype a no doubt lengthy and possibly intoxicated conversation on the popular podcast, where he’s looking to get a few things off his chest.

“Ima sit and talk w Nore and ima address some stuff, talk about my journey last few years and the future,” he wrote. “Stay tuned for that.”

The Drink Champs co-host caught wind of Cudi’s tweet and responded on his Instagram Stories, letting the Lonely Stoner know that he’s ready when he is.

“@KidCudi we waiting champ and salute,” N.O.R.E. replied.

Kid Cudi is currently gearing up to release his new album Insano next month, and he’s been teasing some star-studded collaborations ranging from Steve Aoki to Travis Scott and Wiz Khalifa.

“I feel very very fucking confident that y’all gonna love this shit,” Cudi told his fans in an Instagram video earlier this week. “I need y’all to understand that for years I’ve been kind of making my music and staying to myself and just being my creative weird self. Now I’m competing. Now I’m entering the race. 15 years, I’ve been doing this shit a long time.”

He continued: “I remember the excitement about my first album coming out and here we are. Y’all are still excited about my shit coming out. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Following the release of Insano, Cudi may turn his attention to his joint project with Travis Scott, which he previously said was no longer happening.

related news Kid Cudi Strips Down For Calvin Klein Campaign August 15, 2023

“Its def happening at some point,” Cudder tweeted in July in response to a Travis Scott fan page wondering about the album’s status. “Dont even trip.”

However, fans shouldn’t hold their breath for the project to arrive this year as Cudi said he wants to perfect the project’s vibe and make sure it’s a “moment for the culture.”

“Hes just dropped,” Kid Cudi added, referencing Scott’s Utopia LP. “And we need to take the time to get it right. I wanna create a ton of songs and pick the tastiest ones and really make it a moment for the culture. We only get 1 first album, its gotta be the illest. For now, UTOPIA!”