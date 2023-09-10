Kid Cudi’s latest endeavor into the cosmos sees him take control of flight operations in the fictional world of Star Trek.

On Friday (September 8), the Cleveland native revealed that he has joined forces with the sci-fi titan via a teaser clip that sees the 39-year-old inside a spaceship wearing the gold uniform often worn by command and helm personnel in the show.

The video, without revealing too much, closes in on Cudder as he smirks while staring directly at the camera. The shot then cuts to the text: “STAR TREK X KID CUDI/ OCTOBER 2023.”

Check out the preview below:

As for music, Cudi recently announced that his new album, INSANO, won’t be dropping in mid-September as originally planned, but he made it up to fans by releasing two new songs from the forthcoming project on Soundcloud.

On Monday (September 4), the Ohio rapper shared the news on social media, explaining that he has decided to postpone the release date to early next year because he needs more time to “present it in the best way.”

“Hey fam!! Got some updates for y’all. Some bad news, some good,” he wrote. “I have to push INSANO back til January. I want to make sure that everything lines up and I give y’all the best version of myself.

“This album is amazing and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y’all. That’s the bad news. I still plan on releasing the next single soon so don’t even worry about that.”

He continued: “The good news is, since I’m doin this and I know you all are [fiending] to get a listen of the album, I’m releasing 2 new jams from INSANO [tonight] on soundcloud. Just for you. (And I promise I won’t take them down).

“These songs are some of my favorites on the album and I really think you’ll dig em. I’m sorry for the delay everybody but I’m a perfectionist. And things gotta be right. I love y’all!!! Enjoy!”