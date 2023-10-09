Kid Cudi has long been one of Hip Hop’s biggest fashionistas, and he’s now teamed up with his friend and longtime collaborator NIGO to create a new clothing line.

On Saturday (October 7), the Cleveland rapper took to Instagram to announce WZRD CWBY, “a new brand by Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, in collaboration with @nigo,” which he said would be “coming soon,” though no date was given.

He added that it was “Made in Tokyo,” though whether that was referring the products themselves or the location of the brand’s headquarters was unclear.

You can check Kid Cudi’s post below:

This is Cudi’s second clothing line of 2023. He launched Members of the Rage this past summer at a department store in London. Billed as “90s grunge with the soul of hip hop and elements from a distant future,” Cudi originally planned to debut the line in Paris in 2022.

Cudi and his WZRD CWBY collaborator NIGO, the creator of the clothing brand BAPE, have a long history together. A pre-fame Cudi applied repeatedly to work at New York City’s BAPE store before getting hired in 2008.

Cudi first met NIGO in person during his stint at the store, when NIGO came through New York City with his rap group the Teriyaki Boyz. Post-stardom, Cudi would team back up with BAPE to release a whole capsule collection.

“WZRD” is a term long affiliated with Cudi. It’s the name of his alternative rock duo with producer Dot da Genius. The two released a self-titled album in 2012 that debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The project included the single “Teleport 2 Me, Jamie” and a cover of the folk song “Where Did You Sleep Last Night?” (sometimes known as “In the Pines”) — a number famously performed by Nirvana during their Unplugged session.

NIGO left BAPE in 2013 after two decades with the brand. He has been the artistic director at Kenzo since September 2021. He told W Magazine that his goal with the brand was to bring it back “in a zone that appeals to young people.”