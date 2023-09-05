Kid Cudi has a broad range of music in his trail, both loved and panned, but he himself has few regrets about the things he’s put out in the world.

On Friday (September 1), a fan tweeted a TikTok clip of Cudder’s song ‘Flex’ from earlier this year. The repetitive preview received a ton of criticism online, following which it was deleted.

The reshare was captioned: “Remember when Kid Cudi posted this snippet then immediately deleted after the backlash.”

The day after the video resurfaced, on Saturday (September 2), Cudi retweeted it and responded: “[crying laughing emoji] yes I do!! Im not ashamed of this, I still like the song actually, just wasnt what the people were lookin for. Its all good, when INSANO drops, we’ll see whats what.”

Following the negativity surrounding the short-lived “Flex” tease, Cudi said that he would “pivot” his album rollout.

“You guys are my fans, ur my family!!! I hear yall!! Im pivoting. Different single June 2nd!!” he wrote on social media.

Additionally, the Cleveland native has promised that more Travis Scott collabs are on the way despite the pair having previously canceled their joint album last December.

He and the Cactus Jack leader were initially working on an album together tentatively titled The Scotts, and they even dropped the lead single from the project back in 2020. However, during an early morning Q&A session with fans in 2022, Cudi confirmed he unfortunately had to pull the plug on the project.

“Is The Scotts album still on the cards,” a fan asked, to which Cudi replied: “Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed.”

However, he recently announced during a performance at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash that he and Trav are hard at work on new music, and that fans can expect some crazy collabs to drop in the next few months.

“We got some new joints on this new album, INSANO coming out later on in a couple months,” the Man on the Moon rapper told the crowd. “You know I feel like why I’m doing these shows right now, I gotta be out here repping for my guy and this shit is for Trav.”