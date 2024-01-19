Kid Cudi has revealed that a “sincere” apology from Kanye West led to them recently restoring their often fraught friendship.

Cudi originally signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint in 2008, and despite a string of fan-favorite collaborations, he and his former mentor have not been on the best of terms in recent years.

However, the Kids See Ghosts duo were recently seen hugging it out at a listening party for Ye’s upcoming Vultures album, and Cudi has now shed light on how fences were mended between them.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, he said: “The reason we became cool again is he apologized to me. And it was sincere. I was like, ‘Wow, Kanye does not apologize to anyone, he doesn’t say sorry to anyone.’

“That’s my brother man, I know he loves me. There’s just nothing like Kanye and Cudi. We like the duo everybody loves to see.”

Watch his comments at the 41:22 mark below.

Kid Cudi also revealed during the interview that Kanye West paid for his original “Day ‘N’ Nite” video before he was even signed to G.O.O.D. Music.

“He did things for me that nobody else did for me,” he explained. “People don’t even know that Kanye paid for the first ‘Day ‘N’ Nite’ video when I didn’t have a deal. It was just like, ‘He needs a video so I’ma pay for it.’ Got [director] So Me to shoot it. [He] didn’t know me [so] was for sure just doing a favor.”

The Lonely Stoner also addressed Kanye’s recent controversies including his antisemitic comments: “I know that in his soul, there is a good man there ’cause I’ve seen it. You don’t give up on people. He’s learning and he’s growing. He knows he made some mistakes.

“That’s the beauty of it. The beautiful thing is he knows he’s been on a hell of a ride and he knows he’s said some things that he might not be able to come back from in a lot of realms, a lot of spaces with certain people but we grow. I pray for him. That’s my brother.”

Kid Cudi had previously said he would never work with Kanye again following their “Rock N Roll” collaboration on Pusha T’s 2022 album It’s Almost Dry.

“I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy,” he wrote on X. “This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

Their falling out stemmed from Kanye cutting Cudi from Donda 2 due to his friendship with comedian Pete Davidson, who was dating Kanye’s ex-wife Pete Davidson at the time.