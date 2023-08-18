Kid Cudi has joined forces with KAWS once again for the cover art of his upcoming album, INSANO.

On Thursday (August 17), the Ohio native took to social media to share the visual pitch for his next LP, which is due out on September 15. The imagery features an array of colors under black, zig-zag lines.

The artwork, Cudder said, was put together by the New York-based artist and sculptor who he has worked with before. KAWS has assisted the 39-year-old rapper and singer with visuals on previous projects, though the extent of his involvement on INSANO is not yet clear.

Check out the album cover below:

KAWS’ influence on Kid Cudi goes deeper than music. A few months back, the “Mr. Rager” hitmaker revealed his back tattoo for the first time by giving fans a glimpse of a miniature figurine of himself.

The shirtless model depicted Cudi singing into a microphone, but what stood out most was the massive tattoo on its back that he claimed was in fact real.

The design, it turned out, was the same Moon Man cartoon that was used for Cudi’s Man on the Moon trilogy box set that was released last year. Created by KAWS, it was used as the cover art for the six-LP package.

The box set includes all tracks from Cudi’s Man on the Moon series — 2009’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day, 2010’s Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager and 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen — along with a large-format companion booklet containing rare photos.

The collector’s item also comes with its own cover art, also created by KAWS, which combines elements from the first two Man on the Moon covers. The black-and-white artwork depicts a KAWS-themed astronaut — complete with X’d out eyes and gloves — slumped on a chair in front of a full moon.