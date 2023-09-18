Kid Cudi has unveiled some new ink in the form of a skeleton tattoo covering his entire hand.

Cudder debuted the tattoo courtesy of Mr. Woo on Sunday (September 17) as it’s actually the 10th piece he’s had done on his body from the artist.

“New ink by @_dr_woo_ Skeleton Hand Man My 10th Woo piece. What should I get next? Appreciate u Woo God,” he captioned the post showing off the tatt.

Mr. Rager received plenty of love from his Hip Hop contemporaries like Denzel Curry, MadeinTYO and Ty Dolla $ign in his comment section.

The jarring piece includes a slight homage to KAWS with the signature figurine inked on Kid Cudi’s index finger with a few hearts.

Find the ink below:

However, the new ink wasn’t a hit with everyone, as some fans slammed Cudi for the tattoo.

“why you do something like this in your 40s…. corny af,” one person wrote while another added, “Kid cudi is the corniest dude bro.”

There was even one comment saying that the post gave him “Middle school girl vibes.”

Dr. Woo has designed other fan-favorite tattoos for Cudi, such as his Kurt Cobain arm ink depicting his 1992 MTV VMAs performance, as well as Mr. Rager’s tribute tat to his late dog, Freshie.

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi recently set the record straight that his friendship with actor Timothée Chalamet is still going strong after rumors circulated on TikTok that his relationship with the Dune star was on thin ice.

“What da hell I literally just shouted him out in Most Aint Dennis. I spoke to him a few weeks ago. Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him,” Cudi wrote to Twitter earlier this month. “We are good. Trust me. Idk where this is comin from but please dont believe the gossip online yall.”

Fans were worried as it appeared that Kid Cudi had unfollowed Chalamet on Instagram which led to theories that the actor is dating Kylie Jenner, who is Travis Scott’s ex and a close friend of Cudi’s as well. Kid Cudi appeared on Scott’s UTOPIA album and the two are working toward putting together a joint project.