Kid Cudi has never shied away from expressing himself and his new commercial with Calvin Klein is further proof of that.

On Tuesday (August 15), the fashion house unveiled their new campaign with the Ohio native by posting a series of photographs in which he can be seen donning their outfits. This first look features Cudi in his element, undeterred as always by what others might have to say about him.

“@kidcudi indulges in a flash of personalities,” the caption reads. “Discover the new campaign.”

Cudder himself posted a clip of his photoshoots with Calvin Klein in which he dances with a confidence that is specific to his character. Check out the shots and video below.

During a new interview with Esquire, the “Pursuit of Happiness” hitmaker discussed the collaboration.

About his approach, he said: “Man, I think what makes me feel confident is knowing that I’m truly myself at all times. I’m 100 percent unique, me. And I know that’s what carries me into every situation. The fact that I love myself. That’s really it. That’s what gives me the most confidence in the world.”

About truly setting himself free and expressing himself with a full range of motion, he explained: “Oh, man, I think letting go has been the big thing. Letting go of the things that don’t serve me, the things that don’t make me feel good. Kind of letting things go and moving on and opening up new chapters. I think when I did that interview, I was at a place in my life where I was just beginning a new chapter.

“But since then, so much has happened. So much with business and movies and me writing movies, me writing TV shows. My clothing line has taken off. There’s just a lot that’s happened since. And it’s just a really beautiful thing that I’ve been able to let go of the shit that’s been holding me down all these years, and I’ve been able to really, truly step into this new chapter with a clean slate. I’d say that’s the biggest difference between last year and this year.”

When asked about how he allows himself to let go, Cudi responded: “Man, I think you have to pray on it and find peace and focus on your own happiness. Focus on the things that are right there in front of you and the people that love you and the people that are in your life, that support you, that make you feel special, that make you feel important. The same people that you give love to, they know that’s really it.”