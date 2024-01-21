Kid Cudi and Lil Yachty have collaborated on “Too Damn High” off of Cudi’s INSANO album, and the results were so kinetic that the “Day ‘N’Nite” rapper says that this is just the first of many collaborations between the pair.

Cudi made the revelation to Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe on Friday (January 19). There, he revealed that the Atlanta native had “special powers” that wowed him.

“There’s new people that I’m working with like Yachty, of course, who I’ve learned that we have crazy chemistry on record as well,” Cudi said. “There’s something going on with me and Yachty…just more music between me and him. We’re trying to figure something out.”

He continued: “Every so often I’ll work with somebody and be like, ‘Oh my God, he’s like me.’ He has powers. Yachty got powers. And when we were sitting there, we must’ve banged out three, four songs. So there’s a little bit more of Yachty on the deluxe and he sounds amazing. His range is crazy. It reminds me [of] what I hoped for the next generation. It reminds me of the type of shit I was on when I was younger and just trying to explore and just be different and not have people knowing my next move.”

Check out the interview below. The comments about Boat come in at about the 36:30 mark.

Kid Cudi’s comments about more heat with Lil Yachty come just one day after it was revealed that Kid Cudi hit up The Alchemist in the fall with a request to get together and work on an album.

Taking to Instagram on Friday (January 19), the famed producer shared a photo of him and Cudi in the lab with nothing but a rocket emoji as his caption.

The photo arrives just after the release of Cudi’s new album INSANO, proving that he remains in a great creative space as far as making music is concerned. The studio session also stands in stark contrast with his 2022 announcement he’d be retiring, which, he recently explained to Zane Lowe, came from a feeling of being “out of it.”

“I was kind of out of it,” he said when asked about the retirement talk. “I was just in this place where I was thinking about my future and it just didn’t seem like there was really an appetite for my music in the ways that it used to be.”

He continued: “I finally got through that whole retirement thing because I talked to my friend Brian – the world knows him as KAWS – and he was like, ‘Hey man, I don’t mean to get in your business, but I think that you should rethink this retirement thing. I think you could be around for a long time.’

“And to see Brian come to me real, like – and he’s never approached me about my music or talked to me about my music ever before – it hit me in a different way.

“And literally after that message, I was like, shit, man, he’s right. I’m just getting warm.”