Kid Cudi is all set to make his comic-book debut with Moon Man, a superhero saga being marketed as a contemporary reimagining of Miracleman.

On Saturday (October 14), the Cleveland native unveiled his latest project at New York Comic Con. Currently scheduled for a January 31 release next year, the animated piece was written by the 39-year-old in partnership with artist and director Kyle Higgins.

In an Instagram announcement, Cudi wrote: “Ive been secretly workin on this for over a year and its finally happening. Im so fuckin hype for u all to dive in. If you’re into comics, my hope is that this will be your new obssession. Lot of love and hard work went into this, I am so proud to finally reveal my baby to the world.

“Told yall I was cookin up something special, in a world you’ve never seen me in. MAD SOLAR taken over mane!! Love to IMAGE Comics team for riding w me on this one and believing in my vision.”

In more music adjacent news, Cudi teamed up with friend and longtime collaborator NIGO to create a new clothing line earlier this month.

In the beginning of October, the Cleveland rapper took to Instagram to announce WZRD CWBY, “a new brand by Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, in collaboration with @nigo,” which he said would be “coming soon,” though no date was given.

He added that it was “Made in Tokyo,” though whether that was referring to the products themselves or the location of the brand’s headquarters is unclear.

This is Cudi’s second clothing line of 2023. He launched Members of the Rage this past summer at a department store in London. Billed as “90s grunge with the soul of hip hop and elements from a distant future,” Cudi originally planned to debut the line in Paris in 2022.

WZRD CWBY collaborator NIGO is also the creator of the clothing brand, BAPE, and he has a long history with the rapper and singer. A pre-fame Cudi applied repeatedly to work at New York City’s BAPE store before getting hired in 2008.

The two first met in person during his stint at the store, when NIGO came through New York City with his rap group, The Teriyaki Boyz. After blowing up in music, Cudi would team back up with BAPE to release a whole capsule collection.