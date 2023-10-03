Kid Cudi’s recently postponed album has been bulked up further with more songs and features in time for its release next year.

On Tuesday (October 3), the Ohio native took to Twitter to share updates about INSANO, revealing that he has enhanced it a great deal after deciding to take more time to work on it.

“There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and deluxe(s). Ur welcome. 2024 the take over begins,” he wrote.

The 39-year-old then added: “I am positive this album will have everything u need from me, the fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live ur life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it. And I have a wonderful cast of features that im sure u all will love.”

He also said that the tracklist is reminiscent of Indicud and that it was designed for him to take on the road in 2024.

There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and deluxe(s). Ur welcome. 2024 the take over begins. ✌🏾 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) October 3, 2023

I am positive this album will have everything u need from me, the fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live ur life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it. And I have a wonderful cast of features that im sure u all will love. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) October 3, 2023

I ended up makin some more shit cuz I was in the fuckin zone and I wanted to make something undeniable and change my entire live experience. This album was made for tour next year. Get ready https://t.co/ojmkFpQtTl — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) October 3, 2023

I got a chance to work w some really dope producers Ive never worked with before. We got Dot, of course, but pretty much outside of him and a couple other cats, its all new energy, which allowed me to go to new places and revisit some old vibes too. This album has a very… — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) October 3, 2023

After initially planning to drop INSANO on September 15, 2023, Cudi moved its release date to January 24, 2024. While making the announcement, he made sure to compensate by releasing two new songs from the forthcoming project.

He shared the news on Twitter just two weeks prior to the big day, explaining that he decided to move it to early next year because he needed more time to “present it in the best way.”

related news Lil Durk & Kid Cudi Join Forces On ‘Guitar In My Room’ September 29, 2023

“Hey fam!! Got some updates for y’all. Some bad news, some good,” he wrote. “I have to push INSANO back til January. I want to make sure that everything lines up and I give y’all the best version of myself.

“This album is amazing and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y’all. That’s the bad news. I still plan on releasing the next single soon so don’t even worry about that.”

He continued: “The good news is, since I’m doin this and I know you all are [fiending] to get a listen of the album, I’m releasing 2 new jams from INSANO [tonight] on soundcloud. Just for you. (And I promise I won’t take them down).

“These songs are some of my favorites on the album and I really think you’ll dig em. I’m sorry for the delay everybody but I’m a perfectionist. And things gotta be right. I love y’all!!! Enjoy!”