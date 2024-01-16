





Succession cleaned up during Monday night’s Emmy Awards. The hit HBO series won not only for outstanding drama and both writing and directing in a drama series for its fourth and final season, but also individual acting nods to Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen. But perhaps more importantly, the show’s success allowed Pedro Pascal to reignite his apparent feud with Culkin.

While presenting the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, which ultimately went to Macfadyen, Pascal appeared onstage with his arm in a sling after suffering an apparent injury to his shoulder.

“A lot of people have been asking about my arm, it’s actually my shoulder,” the 48-year-old deadpanned before announcing the nominees. “And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s–t out of me.” The camera then cut to Culkin in the audience, who initially held a straight face for several seconds before eventually cracking a smile.

the ongoing rivalry between Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin has been the highlight of awards season #Emmys pic.twitter.com/0FIdpHcwpO — prank sinatra (@KyloCool630) January 16, 2024

The rivalry between the two actors dates back to at least the 2023 Golden Globes earlier this month. As with the Emmys, both were nominated for lead actor in a drama series, which Culkin won over Pascal for his role in The Last of Us. Succession likewise won over The Last of Us for overall drama series at the Globes.

The 41-year-old first made a jab at Pascal when accepting his Golden Globe award on Jan. 7.

“I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago,” Culkin said, referring to his 2002 comedy-drama Igby Goes Down. “And when that moment passed I sort of remember thinking I’m never gonna be back in this room again. And, which was fine, whatever, but thanks to Succession I’ve been in here a couple times, it’s nice—but I sort of accepted I was never going to be on this stage, so this is a nice moment.”

“Suck it, Pedro, sorry. Mine,” he awkwardly added, laughing.

"Suck it Pedro, sorry." – Kieran Culkin wins his first Golden Globe for his role in #Succession at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lrczdSXEfO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

However, any rumors of actual bad blood between the two stars appeared false when they posed for pictures and were seen smiling and laughing during a post-Emmys reception following the ceremony.

PEDRO PASCAL AND KIERAN CULKIN BITCHES pic.twitter.com/rtetLjsFp4 — highman. (@ireoispunk) January 16, 2024

But for his part, Pascal’s hopes of an Emmy for The Last of Us may still be alive. The second season of HBO’s popular video game adaptation is expected to air sometime in 2025, so long as Culkin doesn’t land in another hit series and manage to steal his thunder for a third time.





