Africa’s fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) is gaining ground, with over 80 countries and organizations uniting under the Kigali Declaration to tackle these debilitating conditions. Marking its third anniversary on June 23, 2025, the declaration, launched by Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, has sparked unprecedented collaboration, securing $1.8 billion in support and driving progress toward eliminating NTDs by 2030.

A united front for health

NTDs affect over one billion people globally, with Africa shouldering nearly 40% of the burden. These diseases, including trachoma and lymphatic filariasis, rob communities of health, education, and economic opportunities. The Kigali Declaration has rallied 84 signatories, up from 57 in 2022, with Sudan recently joining to affirm its commitment. This growing alliance reflects Africa’s determination to end the suffering caused by NTDs.

Dr. Isatou Touray, Executive Director of Uniting to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases, emphasizes the stakes: “Every endorsement is a step toward eliminating diseases that devastate lives. We need sustained action to meet the 2030 goal.”

Tangible wins and industry support

The declaration has delivered results. Pharmaceutical giants like Merck, GSK, and Novartis have committed 28 billion units of medicine through 2030, with milestones like Merck’s five billionth dose of Mectizan and GSK’s 12 billionth dose of albendazole. The European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership also launched a €46 million fund for NTD research in 2025, boosting innovation.

Transparency drives accountability. The Kigali Declaration Commitment Tracker, a unique online tool, allows stakeholders to monitor funding and progress, ensuring resources reach those in need.

Challenges loom large

Despite these gains, global funding cuts threaten to derail progress. Reductions in official development assistance, particularly from major donors like the United States, risk leaving over one million donated drugs unused, set to expire within nine months. This could leave millions untreated, undermining years of effort.

Yet, Africa’s resilience shines. Mauritania recently eliminated trachoma, joining 55 other countries that have defeated at least one NTD. Eleven nations have achieved this since early 2024, proving that sustained investment works.

A call to action

As the Kigali Declaration’s momentum grows, the global health community faces a critical moment. Innovative financing and renewed commitment are essential to protect vulnerable populations and maintain Africa’s upward trajectory. With continued collaboration, the continent is poised to transform lives and rewrite the story of NTDs.