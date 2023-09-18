The South Challenge Cup first round match was only 13 minutes old when Jack Wilson went down with what has been described as a “severe leg injury”.

Worryingly, reports from the match suggest that the injury was sustained while the defender was “unchallenged”.

The match was unable to go on afterwards, when an ambulance was called. After waiting 20 minutes for it to arrive, the referee made the decision to abandon the match.

Kilbirnie Ladeside have provided some updates since the match.

When the ambulance arrived, Wilson was treated at Keanie Park before being transported to hospital.

“We can comfirm that Jack (Wilson) is doing well and will release more information when it’s available,” a statement added.

They also looked to thank all those who ensured that Wilson received the best care possible.

A club representative said: “(We) would like to thank the Burgh physio for assisting Jack Wilson and also phoning for a ambulance and helping him be comfortable for the ambulance to arrive.

“And also Burgh committee who also aided too, it’s much appreciated.

“Also have to mention our physio Lesley who also helped Jack with making sure he was comfortable and supporting him throughout, we are very fortunate to have her at the football club.

“I would like wish Jack Wilson speedy recovery too hope to see you soon big man!”

Johnstone Burgh also wished the defender well as he begins his recovery.

A date for the rescheduled fixture is yet to be confirmed.