Killer Mike has revealed that his “Poppin’ Tags” collaboration with JAY-Z was amended due to the quality of his verse.

The Atlanta rapper teamed up with Hov on his 2002 song from The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse alongside Big Boi and Twista.

During a recent live interview with Idea Generation, Killer Mike claimed his guest verse initially came after JAY-Z’s, but it was later moved further down the track because he was “rapping his ass off.”

“I remember somebody tried to insult me like, ‘The only reason you got a Grammy is you’re on a song with OutKast,” he recalled, referencing 2001’s “The Whole World.” “I said, ‘I had the wickedest verse on that muthafucka.’ ‘Cause what you not gon’ do is not tell me I’m a bad-ass muthafuckin’ rapper.

“You go listen to ‘Poppin’ Tags.’ I originally was directly behind JAY-Z. Somebody chopped it and pushed my ass down one more. Said, ‘Let’s get Twista in between this.’ ‘Cause I was rapping my ass off.”

Mike also revealed he forced one of Pusha T or Black Thought to change their verse on “Good Morning,” which appeared on The Roots’ lyricist’s 2020 solo project Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able.

“Go listen to ‘Good Morning’ with Pusha T and Black Thought,” he added. “Rapped my ass off, and somebody changed their verse and I ain’t gon’ tell you who.”

He added: “When it come to humility, time we get on that track, that shit is out the door.”

During his recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Killer Mike recalled JAY-Z’s reaction to his Michael album.

“I be tripping out now when I wake up, get up, moving around and see a text from him just out of nowhere,” he said. “Like, ‘Peace God. I see what you did. Just sending some encouragement your way.’

“He’s still a very grounded, cool human being. I appreciate all the love and encouragement.”

He continued: “As I was making the record, we sent it to him early and he sent back some real positive notes. He sent back a great compliment. He was like, ‘It feels like I went to my cousin’s house and watched a movie.’

“I was really honored. I think it was about a year ago he sent that comment. And we delivered.”

Killer Mike released Michael in June with features from André 3000, Future, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, El-P, CeeLo Green and more.

Revisit “Poppin’ Tags” below: