Killer Mike has had enough of being humble and is thrilled to know that his album Michael won “Rap Album of the Year” at this year’s DX Awards.

“You’ve heard your own experience in this life,” he said on Saturday (December 23). “It’s songs on there that talk about the love and solidarity of women, from your mother to your aunts to your wife. It’s songs on there that, for the first time, celebrate the junkie, and not the person that has them addicted.”

He continued: “I don’t say that lightly, when I say, ‘Album of the Year.’ This album pushed the emotions of masculinity past where rap had prior. It acknowledges women — Black women — that evolved me in a different way. It acknowledges addiction in a radically different way.”

“So when I say that, I don’t say that lightly,” he concluded. “And I don’t say that to play. Because if I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it.”

Check it out below. Killer Mike starts talking about Michael at the 5:00 minute mark.

As DX said in its summary:

“Killer Mike’s MICHAEL, executive produced by No ID, is an eclectic, heartfelt swirl of majestic soul and songwriting that’s as piercing as it is intimate.

“Mike explores tragedy and love with a mix of naked sincerity and the types of detail that usually have to be extracted from memory.

“At about 54 minutes, MICHAEL is a dense, but efficient body of thoughts and sounds, one embedded with instrumentation and gospel choirs you’d find in Black churches across the South.

“Sound beds like those are natural for Atlanta rappers of a certain age, but in this case, the dosage is more sizable — Mike’s deliberate move to incorporate the music of his childhood while paying homage to the culture that raised him results in a definitive body of work.

“Whether the GRAMMYs get it right or not, this is the Rap Album of the Year.”

The runners-up included Danny Brown — Quaranta, Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains, Nas – Magic 3, and Travis Scott – UTOPIA.