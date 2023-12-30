Killer Mike and T.I. have gotten one major step closer to reopening a historic seafood restaurant in their hometown of Atlanta.

According to a report from WSB-TV on Wednesday (December 27), Tip and Mike secured a loan just days before the holidays which will boost job opportunities around the Bankhead Seafood location and invest in the community.

The loan was backed by the Georgia Banking Company, and described as marking a “pivotal moment in the growth of Bankhead Seafood, a restaurant deeply rooted in the local community.”

In a statement, Tip said: “Today’s investment serves as a profound testament to the broader vision we’ve cultivated at Bankhead Seafood. It’s exciting to join forces with leaders like Greenwood—whose commitment to uplifting the community echoes our same ethos. This is an exciting moment in our community’s work to foster a legacy of mutual prosperity and support.”

Killer Mike added: “This is a transformational milestone for our business, and the broader Southwest Atlanta community,” Killer Mike said in the announcement. “I extend my deepest appreciation to Greenwood and GBC, whose partnership today provided us with the resources we need to kickstart Bankhead’s future and re-build a community gem. Ryan Glover and Paul Judge continue to exemplify the important role that Black entrepreneurial collaboration has in our economic empowerment and unity.”

As previously reported, Bankhead Seafood announced it was closing in January 2018 after more than 50 years of serving the Atlanta area. In an effort to save it, Killer Mike and T.I. bought the business in 2019 along with the name, trademark and official recipes. COVID certainly slowed the process, but in 2021, they filed building permits to rebuild it, and it’s currently scheduled for a spring 2024 re-opening.

related news T.I. & Killer Mike Unload On ATL Mayoral Loser After Being Accused Of Smearing Campaign December 3, 2021

Both T.I. and Killer Mike have been active in helping their communities throughout their careers. Just last month, the “Live Your Life” rapper opened the doors on an affordable Atlanta housing complex he’d been working on for years with his wife, Tiny Harris.

The Intrada Westside includes 143 apartments and 25 special units for homeless youth. In a full-circle moment, the site they built on — which sits across from Center Hill Park in northwest Atlanta — was once a grocery store where Tip’s grandmother would shop at.

T.I. first announced plans for the housing community in 2021.