Killers of the Flower Moon, All of Us Strangers and Black Flies will be part of the main competition at this year’s EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival.

Martin Scorsese’s 1920s-set Killers, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, tracks suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world after oil was discovered underneath their land. Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, who will introduce the film at the Polish festival, previously won Camerimage‘s main competition Golden Frog for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Amores Perros and Silver Frog for Oliver Stone’s Alexander.

Starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, shot by DP Jamie Ramsey, who will also introduce the film, is inspired by Taichi Yamada’s novel Strangers. A year ago, Ramsay was awarded Camerimage’s Bronze Frog for his work on Oliver Hermanus’ Living.

Black Flies, directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire and lensed by David Ungaro, tells the story of a rookie paramedic (Tye Sheridan) who is sent to work with a veteran (Sean Penn).

As previously announced, Poor Things (directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and lensed by Robbie Ryan) will open and compete in the main competition of the 31st edition of Camerimage, which runs Nov 11-18 in Toruń, Poland.