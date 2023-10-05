Paramount Pictures has unveiled another Killers of the Flower Moon clip from Martin Scorsese‘s latest epic crime drama, featuring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The video shows William Hale (De Niro) arguing with his nephew Ernest (DiCaprio) after one of their men made a mistake during a hitjob. The film arrives in theaters on October 20, followed by its Apple TV+ debut at an unspecified later date.

Check out the Killers of the Flower Moon video below (watch more trailers):

What is Killers of the Flower Moon?

“At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight,” the official synopsis reads. “The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart and Mollie Kyle, Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.”

Based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Joining DiCaprio, De Niro, and Gladstone are Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Jason Isbell, and Sturgill Simpson.