If the critics who’ve already seen Martin Scorsese’s new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, can be can be trusted, it is a crime epic worthy of the director and his cast, which includes both of his most frequent leading men: Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, along with Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, and more. (The film already has a 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, based on almost 70 reviews.)

Based on the book by David Grann, which in turn is based on a real-life historical case and, as its subtitle puts it, “the birth of the FBI,” it chronicles the impact the discovery of oil had on the Osage Nation, as largely seen through the eyes of one couple, played by DiCaprio and Gladstone. The final trailer for the film is below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book.

Killers of the Flower Moon is scheduled to open in theaters on October 20. It will eventually stream on Apple TV+, but no premiere date has been announced yet.

