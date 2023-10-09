The club is bringing back its scuba diving training sessions at the Galleon Centre every Monday evening from 8pm to 10pm until April.

Anyone interested is able to join the club for a ‘try dive’, the perfect opportunity to dip your toes into the world beneath the waves.

A spokesperson said: “Our emphasis is on having fun, making friends, while maintaining an ethos of diving safely..

“Join us at the Galleon Centre—where every dive is an adventure waiting to happen! All kit is provided. We look forward to seeing you.”

For more information email [email protected] or call 07710 722956.