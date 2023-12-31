A total of £1,500 was raised throughout the event, with funds to be split between Ayrshire Cancer Support and mental health charity Back Onside.

A further £400 was also raised on the night for the local North Ayrshire Darts Academy.

Among those present to show their support were Ayrshire’s own PDC tour star Cameron Menzies, from Muirkirk, and his partner Fallon Sherrock – nicknamed ‘Queen of the Palace’.

The event saw the ‘Darts Ryder Cup’ take place in Kilwinning’s Blacklands Bowling Club on December 28, with charities selected in memory of the late Billy ‘Buff’ Reid.

The event had taken place in the past, with the man himself a previous winner.

Billy was extremely popular, a “diehard” Kilbirnie Ladeside fan, and thought of himself as a ‘Mod’.

He was a member of the Kilbirnie MD20/20 Scooter Club.

He also spent time living in Kilwinning, where he was well known by those who drank in the same pubs as ‘Buff’.

Billy passed away in early 2020, just a few weeks after his 50th birthday. He suffered from ischemic heart disease which eventually took his life.

The event was modelled on golf’s Ryder Cup and saw The Dart Foundation take on the reigning champions, The Dart Vaders.

The tournament consisted of four triples matches followed by six doubles games, and concluded with all 12 players on each team competing in singles ties.

The first team to reach 11.5 points – with games best of four legs, one point for a win and .5 for a draw – would be crowned the winners of the trophy, which was renamed last year as the Buff Cup.

In what was a fantastic evening of action, The Dart Vaders eventually retained their crown with Stewart Lynn pinning the winning dart on double five.