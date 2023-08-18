Aged just 12, it’s fair to say that Kyle Davidson looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

Kyle only properly picking up the sport back in 2019 when he joined the North Ayrshire Darts Academy (NADA) before he started playing competitions in 2022 when lockdown ended.

But since then, he has shown he has quite the talent after winning several titles – and plenty of attention.

At the end of last year, he was signed by Mission Darts, and is now part of their youth academy.

The Kilwinning Academy pupil has also had the chance to shine on the national stage, having been elected to play for Scotland in January of this year.

Since then, he has competed in the British internationals at Skegness and also the Europe Cup in Austria.

And now, he has more European adventures in his sights, as he looks to showcase his ability on a wider stage.

First of all, Kyle is going to Denmark in September to play in the World Darts Federation’s World Cup.

In June, he qualified to play in Gibraltar, where he will compete from November 25 to December 3 in seven events both at youth and adult level.

Ahead of the trip, the Kilwinning youngster is hoping that some local businesses will be kind enough to support him on his journey.

Competing in these tournaments can be costly and Kyle is on the look out for sponsors to help along the way.

In return they will have their logo on his match shirts, plenty of coverage on his social media and of course they will be backing a local talent with his sights set on the very top.

Kyle’s family commented: “We are all very proud of Kyle and his achievements, he has such natural ability and he shines on any dartboard.

“We hope to see him be a world champion one day.”

While Kyle himself added: “I can’t wait to go to Gibraltar to play it’s been my dream since last year, I hope I make everyone proud.”

If you’d like to lend your support to Kyle on his journey, you can find out more at facebook.com/Kyled2011darts.