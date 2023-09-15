West of Scotland Football League side Eglinton FC held the tournament at Kilwinning Sports Club on Wednesday, September 6.

The event, which was held in partnership with the active schools co-ordinator Martin Rae, saw the primary school of Kilwinning come together to compete in a football tournament.

The club looked to give back to the local community with the event, and all children who took part were awarded a certificate and an Eglinton FC season ticket.

As well as that, Eglinton awarded a cup to the winning team on the day which was Whitehirst Primary School.

It is understood the club hopes this will be the first of many tournaments as they look to continue to grow their links within the local area.

A club representative said: “We look forward to continuing these strong links with the schools and seeing the tournament grow and go from strength to strength.

“We would like to say a massive thanks to the teachers and pupils for making it such a good day, the Kilwinning Academy pupils who came down and helped referee the games and the Eglinton FC players and coaches who were down to help throughout the event.”