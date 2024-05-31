It comes after the club announced that current boss Chris Aitken had handed in his resignation – to take up a managerial opportunity elsewhere.

It brings to an end a spell of just over 15 months in charge for Aitken, who first took over at Buffs Park back in February 2023.

A club statement said: “The club were informed this afternoon that manager Chris Aitken has resigned from his position as first team manager of Kilwinning Rangers as he looks to take a managerial opportunity at another club.

“We’d like to thank Chris for all his efforts and wish him well in his new role.

“The club will provide a further update in due course.“

It is rumoured that Aitken will be taking up role at Stirling Albion in SPFL League Two – though this is yet to be confirmed.

Aitken leaves Buffs Park after a challenging period in charge, having oversaw the club’s relegation from the West of Scotland Football League Premier Division.

His only full season in charge ended with the club unable to secure promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Kilwinning Rangers are now inviting applications for the vacant manager role, with interested parties asked to contact club secretary Lauren Grant via email (secretary@kilwinningrangers.com) with a cv and covering letter.