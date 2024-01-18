On Thursday, January 18, 2024, Netflix confirmed the production of a new K-drama, Two Women, featuring popular stars Kim Go-Eun, Park Ji-Hyun, and Kim Gun-Woo in lead roles. The series follows the story of two friends who have a complicated love-hate relationship. The drama documents their personal struggles as they navigate tough phases in their lives. The premise is intriguing, giving viewers something to be curious about.

Two Women (Working Title) is an upcoming Netflix K-drama whose release date timeline hasn’t been released as of yet. According to the network’s official report, the series will document a complex friendship between two women as they cross each other’s paths in their lives. The love-hate relationship will be visible as the two deal with both the good and bad. Viewers will have to wait to see their journey unfold.

Kim Go-Eun, Park Ji-Hyun play pivotal roles in Netflix’s Two Women

Netflix’s upcoming K-drama Two Women focuses on the complicated friendship between two women – Ryu Eun-Jung (Kim Go-Eun) and Cheon Sang-Yeon (Park Ji-hyun). The Netflix report teases more about the storyline. Eun-Jung is an honest and charming woman who befriends and forms a close relationship with Sang-Yeon. Although the two become friends, they navigate feelings of both love and jealousy towards each other.

Meanwhile, Kim Gun-Woo plays Kim Sang-Hak, a good-looking older college student. He plays an integral part in these two women’s lives as well as their friendship. He is a passionate photographer who gets intertwined in the women’s relationship, which encapsulates both friendship and rivalry.

As per the report, the K-drama follows their journey from their school days to their thirties until they drift apart. Eventually, they reunite as 42-year-old women dealing with their most difficult challenge yet. Sang-Yeon is battling cancer when she meets Eun-Jung.

The Netflix synopsis further reads, “The touching narrative delves into their shared past, their separate paths to becoming a screenwriter and a successful film director, and the enduring impact they’ve had on each other’s lives.”

Jo Yeong-Min serves as the director of the series, and Song Hye-Jin is the writer. The drama is created and produced by Kakao Entertainment.

Kim Go-Eun is popular for her roles in the hit dramas Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Yumi’s Cells, among others. Park Ji-Hyun, who has previously worked with Go-Eun in Yumi’s Cells, is also popular for her work in Do You Like Brahms? Moreover, she will appear in the upcoming SBS drama Flex X Cop. Kim Gun-Woo earned recognition for his performance in the critically acclaimed series The Glory.