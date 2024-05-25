North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West, was among the notable names who helped bring The Lion King to life in celebration of the original film’s 30th anniversary.

Disney honored the popular animated film Friday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with a screening of the film backed by a live orchestra, interspersed with live musical numbers that included performances originally seen in the Broadway stage production. The studio released the original movie in theaters on June 24, 1994.

north west sings “i just can’t wait to be king” from the lion king at the hollywood bowl on friday. the song was introduced as her “hollywood debut.” pic.twitter.com/rjeeGsWEZV — Ryan Gajewski (@_RyanGajewski) May 25, 2024

North West performed “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” onstage while dressed as young lion cub Simba. Jason Weaver, who performed the song in the original movie, introduced her by mentioning that this marked West’s “Hollywood debut” and told the crowd, “Please welcome the brilliant North West.” West’s family members were seen supporting her from the audience.

Other song performances included the original voices from “Hakuna Matata” — Nathan Lane (Timon), Ernie Sabella (Pumbaa) and Weaver — reuniting to belt out the song live on stage for the first time ever. Lane also chatted onstage with Billy Eichner, who voiced meerkat Timon in the the 2019 photorealistic remake and will reprise the role in prequel Mufasa: The Lion King that hits theaters Dec. 20.

“I think we can all agree that by the time Disney is done making prequels and sequels, every single person in Los Angeles will have played Timon,” Eichner quipped to the crowd. “I truly believe that before all is said and done, every single person sitting here tonight will be cast to play Timon. In Hollywood, sooner or later, we all play Timon.”

Before performing “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” together, Lane joked to Eichner, “I don’t know if you know this, but my father also died in a wildebeest stampede. Surprisingly, we were living in New Jersey at the time.” Eichner replied, “That sounds like another prequel.”

Lane continued the banter by telling Eichner, “Oh, yes, I can’t wait to see you in Mufasa: The High School Years.” Lane added sincerely to Eichner, “You made Timon your very own.”

Other highlights from the Bowl stage included Jeremy Irons, the original voice of Scar, performing “Be Prepared,” while Jennifer Hudson sang a show-stopping rendition of the Oscar-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” The anniversary celebration show will also take place Saturday as well.