Kim Kardashian is unbothered about her ex Kanye West‘s recent wardrobe malfunction that had his bare butt cheeks out while on a gondola ride in Venice – despite reports to the contrary.

On Wednesday (August 30), TMZ reportedly spoke with a source close to the reality superstar, saying she “isn’t staying up to date on Ye and his personal business [unless it has to do with] co-parenting.”

The outlet’s source also said she sees the incident as an “unfortunate wardrobe malfunction,” but “wishes him and Bianca the best as they continue to enjoy their Italian getaway.”

Kanye West made headlines earlier this week with the cheeky malfunction while he was with wife Bianca Censori. Days later, a report from The Sun claimed Kim revealed to those close to her that she’s “worried” about her ex-husband.

“Kim’s been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca — like how will she explain it all to the kids? She’s embarrassed and worried for him,” a source claimed. “He’s wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn’t right.

“It’s hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she’s pulled back into it.”

The source continued: “It’s like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She’d rather put it behind her and forget about it.”

It’s unclear if Kanye West realized his pants were down or simply didn’t care, but he may have had other things on his mind as Censori was photographed in a sexually-suggestive position while on the romantic boat ride.

Kanye was spotted rocking his typical all-black outfit and signature Jesus piece chain, with a bandana covering half of his face, while his wife opted for a grey trench coat.

Censori has also caused a stir in Italy as locals have asked authorities to punish the Yeezy architect for some recent wardrobe choices that they deem “indecent.”

Italian residents have apparently started to demand that police take action against her for walking around “virtually naked” all the time.

The model was spotted by The Daily Mail earlier this month meandering around braless in a tan, skintight jumpsuit that left little to the imagination. At points, she was forced to cover her nipples with a black cross-body bag. Meanwhile, Kanye could be seen hiding under a black snood paired with a saggy black jacket and trousers.

The Italian Constitutional Court reads that a fine from €5,000 to €10,000 ($5,424 to $10,849) can be issued for “public indecency.”

If said nudity occurs in a place or near a place attended by minors, the accused may face up to four years in prison.