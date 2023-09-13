Kim Jong-Un has promised that North Korea would help Russia “fight imperialism” as he and Vladimir Putin met for weapons talks.

Speaking at Russia’s far east spaceport in the Vostochny cosmodrome, the North Korean leader said the friendship between the two countries had “deep roots” and that Russia has “risen to a sacred fight” to protect its sovereignty and security.”

“We will always support the decisions of president Putin and the Russian leadership…and we will be together in the fight against imperialism,” he added.

Earlier, massive explosions rocked Russia’s Black Sea Fleet shipyard in Crimea’s Sevastopol after an apparent Ukrainian missile strike hit the facility.

The attack on the major naval city took place around 3am and according to a local Russian-installed official injured 24 people. Videos purporting to show the strike showed three explosions in quick succession in Sevastopol.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack but it says striking Crimean infrastructure helps its counteroffensive against Russia.

Kim vows to help Putin ‘fight imperialism’

‘Grateful’ Kim tells Putin Russia is ‘top priority’ for North Korea

Kim Jong-un arrives for weapons talks with Putin in Russia

Photos show massive fire engulfing Russia’s Black Sea Fleet shipyard

Putin accuses UK of provoking attack on Russian nuclear plants in desperate rant

Sweden considers sending fighter jets to Ukraine

Putin says Russia and North Korea to talk about ‘economic cooperation’

08:17 , Matt Mathers

Vladimir Putin said Russia and North Korea would discuss “economic cooperation” as he welcomed King Jong-Un to the Vostochny cosmodrome for weapons talks.

The Russian president said he was “very glad” to see the North Korea premier and that the meeting was taking place at a “very special time” as North Korea celebrates 75 years of its creation and foundation.

“We, of course, need to talk about questions of economic cooperation and questions of a humanitarian nature,” he said.

“We have a lot of questions. I want to say that I am very glad to see you. Thank you for accepting the invitation and coming to Russia.”

EUR-GEN RUSIA-NORCOREA (AP)

Ukraine ‘ready for winter loads’ after repairs to energy system

08:07 , Matt Mathers

Ukraine has nearly completed repairs of its power systems following Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure last winter, and is ready for the coming winter, a senior energy official said on Wednesday.

“We have installed all the equipment we planned and we are ready for the winter loads,” Volodymyr Kudrytskiy, head of state-owned Ukrenergo power grid operator, told national television.

Russia’s campaign of frequent missile and drone attacks resulted in power cuts and scheduled blackouts to limit energy use, leaving towns and cities in darkness for hours at a time over winter.

Kudrytskiy said there was a ‘high risk’ of new attacks on the county’s energy system this winter, but that Ukrainian air defences were much stronger now.

“We know what it looks like (to be attacked) and it will be very difficult for the enemy to surprise us after the 1,200 missiles they fired at the power system last winter,” he said.

Russia ‘rushes’ in new unit as forces stretched along front line

07:44 , Matt Mathers

Russia is “rushing” the deployment a new unit of its army to Ukraine because its forces are stretched along the front line, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.

Elements of Russia’s new 25th Combined Arms Army (25 CAA) have highly likely deployed to Ukraine for the first time, the MOD added.

The formation is likely focused on Luhansk Oblast in the north-east of the country.

The Mod said in its latest update: “It is likely that units have been rushed into action early partly because Russia continues to grapple with an over-stretched force along the front and Ukraine continues its counter-offensive on three different axes.

“However, there is also a realistic possibility that Russia will attempt to use parts of 25 CAA to regenerate an uncommitted reserve force in the theatre to provide commanders with more operational flexibility.”

Ukraine shoots down 32 out of 44 drones Russia launched on Wednesday

07:18 , Matt Mathers

Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed 32 out of 44 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched into Ukraine early on Wednesday, Ukraine’s Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The main target (of the attack) was the southern parts of the Odesa region – the region’s port infrastructure,” the Air Force said.

‘Grateful’ Kim tells Putin Russia is ‘top priority’ for North Korea

06:57 , Arpan Rai

Kim Jong-un has told Vladimir Putin that bilateral ties with Russia are a “top priority” for North Korea as he sat down for talks with his Russian ally.

“I am grateful you are paying such attention to our visit to Russia,” he told Mr Putin today.

Mr Putin told Mr Kim that the two leaders need to discuss economic cooperation and the situation in the region.

The meeting is taking place “in the meeting room on the first floor of the engineering building of the technical complex of the Soyuz-2 space rocket complex,” the Russian news agency TASS reported.

Putin and Kim sit down for talks after touring rocket facility

06:45 , Arpan Rai

Vladimir Putin and his North Korean ally Kim Jong-un have sat down for the main part of their talks at Russia’s biggest domestic space launch centre in country’s far east, reported Russia’s state media.

Earlier the two leaders went on a tour of the facility, and Mr Putin said they were there to discuss Russia supporting North Korea’s satellite programme.

The two sides are now discussing “all issues” with the participation of their delegations, reported the RIA news agency.

Ukraine says 32 out of 44 drones fired by Russia destroyed

06:24 , Arpan Rai

At least 32 drones out of total 44 fired by Russia this morning were destroyed by Ukraine’s air force, officials said.

Dozens of drones and missiles were exchanged by both sides in the small hours, with Ukraine’s air strike setting a critical port in Crimea on fire and damaging Russian ships.

Russia says Ukraine bombed Crimean shipyard with 10 cruise missiles

06:17 , Arpan Rai

Ukraine attacked the Sevastopol shipyard in Crimea with 10 cruise missiles and three high-speed boats earlier this morning, Russia’s defence ministry claims.

At least seven cruise missiles were destroyed by Russia’s air defence systems and all boats were destroyed by a Russian patrol ship, it said.

Ukraine has not yet commented on reports of the attack, and does not typically claim responsibility for operations on Russian or Russian-occupied territory.

Videos of the attack on Russia’s critical shipyard, the main facility for its Black Sea Fleet, showed three massive explosions in quick succession.

“As a result of being hit by enemy cruise missiles, two ships under repair were damaged,” the ministry said.

Putin says Russia will help North Korea build satellites

05:59 , Arpan Rai

Vladimir Putin said Russia will help North Korea build satellites as he toured Kim Jong-un around Russia’s newest cosmodrome.

On being asked if Russia would help North Korea build satellites, Mr Putin said: “That is why we’ve come to Vostochny Cosmodrome.”

He also said the two leaders will discuss “all issues” when asked about whether the summit will include weapons trade talks.

Mr Putin welcomed Mr Kim at the entrance to a launch vehicle assembly building and the two men shook hands.

Mr Kim’s translator thanked the Russian president for the warm welcome, “despite being busy.” The two leaders will inspect the cosmodrome and then sit down for talks, Russian state media reported.

‘Glad to see you’: Putin welcomes Kim to space rocket launch site

05:43 , Arpan Rai

Vladimir Putin welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s most modern space rocket launch site.

“I am glad to see you,” Mr Putin said as he shook Mr Kim’s hand for around 40 seconds. “This is our new cosmodrome.”

Via a translator, Mr Kim thanked Putin for the invitation and for the warmth of his reception.

Putin and Kim Jong-un meet for weapons talks as North Korea fires ballistic missiles

05:25 , Arpan Rai

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles just hours before its leader Kim Jong-un was expected to meet Vladimir Putin for one-to-one talks in Russia.

The missile launch comes as Mr Kim arrived in Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome today for the first time in almost four years in his heavily armoured private train to meet president Putin – a rare meeting that is being closely watched amid international concerns about a potential arms deal and their partnership against the West.

Shweta Sharma reports here:

North Korea fires ballistic missiles as Putin and Kim Jong-un meet for weapons talks

BREAKING: Kim Jong-un arrives for talks with Putin in Russia

05:14 , Arpan Rai

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived at Russia’s far east spaceport where he will hold weapons talks with Vladimir Putin.

Mr Putin arrived a short while earlier for the summit at the Vostochny cosmodrome.

Kim Jong-un stresses ‘strategic importance’ of Russia ties ahead of meeting Putin

05:06 , Arpan Rai

Kim Jong-un has said his visit to Russia shows the “strategic importance” of the two countries’ ties, state news agency KCNA reported as he is expected to meet Vladimir Putin today at a summit.

“Kim Jong-un said that his visit to the Russian Federation is a clear manifestation of the stand of the WPK (Worker’s Party of Korea) and the government of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) prioritising the strategic importance of DPRK-Russia relations,” the KCNA report said.

The meeting, which could be as early as today, is being watched apprehensively by Washington and allies, who suspect the two leaders will discuss military cooperation and could agree on a deal to trade arms and defence technology.

Mr Kim arrived in Russia by private train yesterday in the Russian Far East accompanied by top defence industry and military aides, and was welcomed by an honour guard and senior Russian and regional officials.

Photos show massive fire engulfing Russia’s Black Sea Fleet shipyard

04:22 , Arpan Rai

An early morning attack on Sevastopol has left an important Russian shipyard in flames, according to photos and videos purporting to show the incident.

At least three simultaneous explosions can be seen in videos of the attack on the vast shipyard, which serves as the site of construction and repair of ships for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The attack on the major naval city took place at 3am.

The Independent has not verified the authenticity of the videos. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia’s military infrastructure helps Kyiv’s counteroffensive.

Morning air attack in Crimea sparks fire, injures 24

03:56 , Arpan Rai

An air attack early today sparked a fire at the Sevastopol Shipyard in Crimea, injuring at least 24 people, the Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev said, blaming “enemies”.

According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a missile attack, he said.

“I am at the scene of a fire on the southern site of Sevmorzavod. All operational services are working on site, there is no danger to civilian objects in the city,” he said on his official Telegram channel, with a photo showing him at the spot of explosion with a fire blazing in the background.

He added: “Trust information only from official sources. To avoid helping the enemy, do not post a video about the incident.”

Read more:

MoD management of supplies and spares ‘putting front line at risk’

Wednesday 13 September 2023 00:02 , Eleanor Noyce

The Ministry of Defence has been criticised for “longstanding weaknesses” in how it manages spare equipment and supplies, with warnings that delivery to the front line is being put at risk.

The National Audit Office flagged concerns about how the defence department manages its £11.8 billion portfolio of missiles, bombs, spare vehicles parts, boots and other pieces of equipment.

A 44-page report warned that under-resourcing and a complex system were hampering the MoD’s inventory management.

It also found a large build-up of “excess” and “obsolete” stock in warehouses, with 105,500 cubic metres of items stored that are unfit for use.

Auditors found that while progress had been made, including on the removal of financial incentives for over-purchasing, weaknesses remained.

They found that a “siloed” approach had created a “fragmented organisation”, while out-of-date IT systems were posing difficulties.

The report said: “Many of these systems are old, increasing the risks of failure and the expense of supporting them. For example, each command operates its own core inventory management system, two of which are nearly 40 years old. Systems often cannot easily communicate with each other, requiring inefficient manual interventions.”

The NAO also found that “staffing pressures are currently posing risks to delivery to the front line”.

The Defence Equipment and Support body, which is responsible for delivering equipment, told the spending watchdog it had reduced the number of inventory manager posts over time as part of workforce reduction targets.

Auditors also found that the level of staffing for inventory managers was “outdated”.

NAO head Gareth Davies said: “It is vitally important that the UK armed forces have the inventory they need, amid growing global instability and given the plans for an increased deployed presence set out in the Government’s Integrated Review.

“The Ministry of Defence has taken steps to improve its inventory management, and these have resulted in improvements in logistics and commodity procurement and reductions in over-purchasing. However, long-standing weaknesses with its inventory management remain, primarily from legacy IT systems.

“The MoD must ensure it prioritises the resources it needs for its transformation programmes, otherwise its ability to build resilience and deploy the people and equipment it needs in the right places will be frustrated.”

An MoD spokesman said: “We have made vast improvements to the way we manage inventory, including a modernised information system, and rationalising and reducing the number of logistics systems from 250 to 89 over the past 12 years.

“We make sensible judgments to balance having the right equipment and material to support our operations with the costs associated with holding and storing it, whilst delivering value for money for the taxpayer.”

More here:

More here:

Read more:

Kim Sengupta has more:

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia ahead of meeting with Putin – report

Tuesday 12 September 2023 20:45 , Eleanor Noyce

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia ahead of an expected meeting with president Vladimir Putin, Russian news agency Interfax reported citing footage from Rossiya-1 TV state channel.

The meeting has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Mr Kim is expected to seek economic aid and military technology for his impoverished country, and, in an unusual twist, appears to have something Mr Putin desperately needs: munitions for Russia’s grueling war in Ukraine.

Namita Singh reports:

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia ahead of arms deal meeting with Putin

Skylar Baker-Jordan reports:

Ukraine’s ‘tit for tat’ drone strikes could boost Putin’s popularity in Russia, experts warn

Tuesday 12 September 2023 19:55 , Eleanor Noyce

“We will end this war with drones”, former deputy prime minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said in July.

Since that statement, Kyiv has announced plans to invest $1bn into the industry, as more than 10,000 drones are said to be lost on the battlefield every month.

But with more reports of drones cruising over Russian territory and striking deep into the heart of Moscow, analysts have warned there is a real danger Ukraine could become embroiled in a “tit-for-tat” war that could ultimately have the opposite effect and strengthen Putin’s popularity.

Alexander Butler has more:

Ukraine’s ‘tit for tat’ drone strikes could boost Putin’s popularity in Russia

Russian Su-24 military jet crashes in Southern Russia during training -TASS

Tuesday 12 September 2023 19:41 , Eleanor Noyce

A Russian Su-24 frontline bomber crashed on Tuesday in the southern Volgograd region during a training flight, TASS news agency reported citing the defence ministry.

According to the ministry, the plane was flying without ammunition and crashed in a deserted area.

TASS did not provide further details about the accident, including the fate of the crew.

Putin hails Elon Musk as an ‘outstanding person’ and businessman

Tuesday 12 September 2023 19:25 , Eleanor Noyce

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed South African-born businessman Elon Musk as an “outstanding person” and businessman whose SpaceX company had become a major player in the space transportation industry.

Putin‘s public praise of Musk comes days after the U.S.-based entrepreneur said he refused a Ukrainian request last year to activate his Starlink satellite network in Crimea’s port city of Sevastopol to aid an attack on Russia’s fleet there, saying he feared complicity in a “major” act of war.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev took to X earlier this month to laud Musk over that decision – which has been sharply criticised by Ukrainian politicians – as “the last adequate mind in North America”.

Putin, speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s far east, did not refer to the Starlink incident. But when asked about the success of Musk’s SpaceX company in launching rockets into space, he said:

“As far as private business and Elon Musk is concerned… he is undoubtedly an outstanding person. This must be recognised, and I think it is recognised all over the world.”

“He (Musk) is an active and talented businessman and he is succeeding a lot, including with the support of the American state,” added Putin.

The Russian leader said Moscow planned to persevere with its own space programme despite the failure of a mission to the Moon last month.

More here:

More here:

Alex Ross reports:

Martha McHardy reports:

A Russian passenger jet with a hydraulics problem makes a safe emergency landing in an open field

Tuesday 12 September 2023 17:40 , Eleanor Noyce

A Russian passenger plane with 170 people on board made a successful wheels-down emergency landing in a field Tuesday, and no one was seriously injured, officials said.

The Airbus A320 belonging to Ural Airlines was flying from the Black Sea resort of Sochi to Omsk in eastern Siberia when the crew reported a problem with the hydraulic system and requested permission for the plane to land at Tolmachevo Airport in Novosibirsk, which has a longer runway.

Ural Airlines Director General Sergei Skuratov said the pilots later realized they did not have enough fuel to make it and decided to land instead in a field about 200 kilometres (about 125 miles) west of Novosibirsk.

Read more:

A Russian passenger jet with a hydraulics problem makes a safe emergency landing in an open field

EU to cease sanctions against three Russian businessmen this week – sources

Tuesday 12 September 2023 17:20 , Eleanor Noyce

The European Union will not renew sanctions against three businessmen targeted over Russia’s war against Ukraine when the current punitive measures expire this week, four diplomatic sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Western governments have imposed sweeping economic sanctions, including Russian oil import bans, on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Accompanying individual sanctions include a travel ban and asset freeze, covering about 1,800 people and entities deemed responsible for or benefiting from the war.

The trio poised to be delisted are Russian businessman Grigory Berezkin, billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov and the former head of Ozon, a Russian e-commerce firm, Alexander Shulgin.

Russian military leader Georgy Shuvaev, who died last year, will also be removed, the sources said.

One of the four sources, all of whom work on sanctions and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the listings were considered legally weak, meaning the EU was not certain they would stand up in court if challenged.

The EU needs unanimity among all the bloc’s 27 member states to impose sanctions, which are renewed every six months. The next batch expires on 15 September.

Nearly 1,600 individuals and more than 200 entities are on the EU’s sanctions list, which dates back to 2014 when Russia took over the Crimea region from Ukraine.

Akhmedov is involved in Russia’s oil and gas sector while Berezkin, close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is involved in a range of sectors including media, infrastructure and energy, according to the official EU sanctions list.

Ukraine conducted drone attack near nuclear plant – Russia’s Rosatom

Tuesday 12 September 2023 17:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Ukraine carried out a drone strike on the Russian-held city of Enerhodar near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Monday, the head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation was quoted as saying on Tuesday by Russia’s RIA news agency.

Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev said six drones were launched at Enerhodar, and that all were destroyed.

The city is in territory in southeastern Ukraine that is held by Russia, which sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine over 18 months ago. The nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s biggest, is also in Russian hands.

Later on Tuesday, Ukraine‘s military intelligence (GUR) released footage of drone attacks, saying Ukrainian special forces and resistance members in Enerhodar had “congratulated the invaders on the ‘holiday’” – a reference to Russia’s day of migration service workers.

The GUR said that a building in Enerhodar where Russian passports are now being issued, and two locations where up to 12 Russian officers were located, had been hit. A radio communication point had been “neutralised”, it said.

Reuters was not able to verify the reports or the video footage released by the GUR.

G7 condemns ‘sham elections’ held by Russia on Ukrainian territory

Tuesday 12 September 2023 16:52 , Eleanor Noyce

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of major industrialised countries condemned the staging of what they called “sham elections” by Russia in occupied Ukrainian territories in a statement published by the British government on Tuesday.

“We … unequivocally condemn the staging of sham ‘elections’ held by Russia on sovereign Ukrainian territory in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts and Crimea,” the G7 statement said.

“These sham ‘elections’ will not alter our approach nor our support to Ukraine as it fights to reclaim its internationally-recognised territory.”

Papal envoy Zuppi heads for China on Ukraine peace mission

Tuesday 12 September 2023 16:43 , Eleanor Noyce

Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will be in China from Wednesday to Friday this week as part of a diplomatic push to facilitate peace in Ukraine, the Vatican said, confirming Italian media reports.

“The visit represents a further stage in the mission desired by the Pope to support humanitarian initiatives and the search for paths that can lead to a just peace”, the Vatican said in a statement on Tuesday.

The cardinal already visited Kyiv and Moscow in June and travelled to Washington the following month as part of the Holy See’s attempts to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table.

Italian daily La Repubblica said Zuppi was likely to meet “top institutional leaders” in Beijing, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The Vatican statement did not give details about his agenda.

Zuppi has said the initial focus of his mission is to help the repatriation of children that Ukraine says have been deported to Russia or Russian-held territories, rather than a full-scale mediation effort.

His trip to China takes place after a fresh bout of friction between Pope Francis and Kyiv was triggered by the pontiff’s recent praise of Russian tsars, which Ukraine interpreted as lauding Moscow’s imperialism.

Francis acknowledged his comments were badly phrased, telling reporters on 4 September that his intention was to remind young Russians of a great cultural heritage and not a political one.

Nevertheless Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told Ukrainian media last week that the pope’s “pro-Russia stance” disqualified him from acting as a would-be peacemaker.

Zuppi, the head of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, has experience as a mediator, having helped broker a 1992 peace deal in Mozambique through the Sant’Egidio Community, a Rome-based Catholic peace and justice group.

Full report:

Martha McHardy reports:

Denmark to donate military aid package to Ukraine, worth $833 mln

Tuesday 12 September 2023 15:30 , Matt Mathers

Denmark will donate a package worth 5.8 billion Danish crowns ($833 million) to Ukraine, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, tank ammunition and anti-aircraft guns, the ministry of defence said in a statement on Tuesday.

The full amount is distributed over three rounds – 4.3 billion this year, 1.4 billion in 2024 and 52 million in 2025, the ministry said.

“After more than a year and a half of war, we have almost exhausted our defence stocks. Therefore, we are now looking into more targeted joint procurement and international cooperation, tailored to Ukraine’s needs here and now,” foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said in a statement.

This is the twelfth and largest donation package Denmark has sent to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022, the ministry added.

Putin says he’s ready for long war, not betting on Trump

Tuesday 12 September 2023 14:56 , Matt Mathers

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday indicated he was bracing for a long war in Ukraine, saying that Kyiv could use any ceasefire to rearm and that Washington would continue to see Russia as an enemy no matter who won the 2024 US election.

Speaking for several hours at an economic forum in Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok, Putin said Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces had so far failed and the Ukrainian army had sustained heavy losses of 71,000 men in the attacks. Only when Ukraine was exhausted when it came to men, equipment and ammunition would it talk peace, he said in reply to questions from a Russian television presenter acting as a moderator.

But he said Kyiv would use any cessation of hostilities “to replenish their resources and restore the combat capability of their armed forces.”Putin said many potential mediators had asked him if Russia.

He also said Putin said the prosecution in the United States of former president Donald Trump was politically motivated and demonstrated the “rottenness” of the US political system. But the Kremlin chief said that no matter who won next year’s US election, he expected no change in Washington’s policy towards Russia. “The will be no fundamental changes in the Russian direction in U.S. foreign policy, no matter who is elected president,” Putin said. “The US authorities perceive Russia as an existential enemy.”

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Investigation into Russian nationalist Girkin extended till Dec 18 – supporters

Tuesday 12 September 2023 14:15 , Matt Mathers

A criminal investigation into prominent Russian nationalist Igor Girkin was extended until 18 December his supporters said on Tuesday in their Telegram channel.

Girkin, who has strongly criticised the conduct of the Ukraine war, was detained in July on charges of inciting extremism. If convicted, the 52-year-old may face up to five years in jail

Girkin, who also goes by the name Igor Strelkov, is a former security services officer who helped to start the initial war in Ukraine in 2014, when a militia under his command seized the east Ukrainian city of Sloviansk.

He is best known in the West for having been convicted in absentia by a Dutch court over the shooting down of a Malaysian passenger plane with the loss of 298 lives over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Igor Girkin (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Read Chris's full piece here:

Britain orders more munitions as Ukraine war boosts UK defence

Tuesday 12 September 2023 13:20 , Matt Mathers

Britain’s BAE Systems has won a further £130 million ($162 million) order from the government for munitions, as the Ukraine war continues to boost the UK defence industry.

Britain had already signed a £280 million munitions contract with BAE, Britain’s biggest defence company, in July before it exercised an option to increase its supply by another £130 million on Tuesday.

“The conflict in Ukraine has forced a global rethink around munition priorities,” Steve Cardew, BAE’s business development director, munitions, told media at the DSEI arms fair in London.

The chief executive of British military technology company Qinetiq, Steve Wadey, said the war in Ukraine had triggered its main customers of Britain, the United States and Australia to “strategically step back and look at the long-term threats in the world and consider their defence and security policies, budgets and solutions.”

File photo: Munitions bound for Ukraine (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Full report:

Alexander Butler reports:

Putin claims UK behind attempted attack on atomic facility

Tuesday 12 September 2023 12:00 , Matt Mathers

An attempted attack by Ukrainian forces on a Russian atomic facility was orchestrated by the UK, Vladimir Putin has claimed.

The Russian president was speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

“Do they understand what they are playing with?” Putin said.

“Are they trying to provoke us into retaliating against Ukrainian atomic power stations? Does the British prime minister know what his secret services are doing in Ukraine?”

EUR-GEN RUSIA-PUTIN (AP)

Sweden to consider sending fighter jets to Ukraine, SR radio reports

Tuesday 12 September 2023 11:45 , Matt Mathers

The Swedish government will ask its armed forces to investigate the potential for sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, Swedish public radio (SR) reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The government wants to know, among other things, how a handover would affect Sweden’s defence capabilities and how quickly Sweden could get new Gripen fighters, SR reported.

A Swedish Air Force JAS 39 Gripen fighter aircraft takes off from the Blekinge Wing F17, based in Kallinge

Putin says Ukraine is only likely to talk peace when its resources are exhausted

Tuesday 12 September 2023 11:19 , Matt Mathers

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Ukraine was only likely to start peace talks when it ran out of resources and would use any potential cessation of hostilities to rearm again with Western help.

The war has sown devastation across swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine, killed or injured hundreds of thousands and triggered the biggest rupture in Russia’s ties with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Putin, speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok, said Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces had so far failed and that the Ukrainian army had sustained heavy losses.

“I have the impression that they want to bite off as much as they can and then, when their resources are close to zero, to achieve a cessation of hostilities and start negotiations in order to replenish their resources and restore combat capability,” Putin said.

Russia Eastern Economic Forum Putin (Sputnik)

Black Sea grain deal on hold – Kremlin

Tuesday 12 September 2023 10:44 , Matt Mathers

The Black Sea Grain deal is on hold, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

According to state-run media, Peskov added that there had been no progress in restraining the deal, which broke down in July last year.

Moscow pulled out after claiming the West was failing to enable the shipment of Russia’s own grain and fertiliser exports.

The deal allows for commercial food and fertilizer (including ammonia) exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chornomorsk, Yuzhny/Pivdennyi.

Dmitry Peskov (RIA NOVOSTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Putin claims 1,000 – 1,500 Russian soldiers are signing up each day

Tuesday 12 September 2023 10:13 , Matt Mathers

President Vladimir Putin claimed on Tuesday that 1,000 – 1,500 Russians were signing voluntary contracts to join the military every day.

He was responding to a question about whether Russia needed to introduce a new compulsory mobilisation to boost its military effort in Ukraine, something the Kremlin has repeatedly said is not necessary.

Over the past six or seven months, 270,000 people have signed voluntary contracts, Putin said – a figure slightly lower than the 280,000 that former president Dmitry Medvedev stated earlier this month.

LA HAYA-EEUU-UCRANIA (AP)

Maroosha Muzaffar reports:

Full report:

Putin says Yandex co-founder entitled to his opinion following anti-war outburst

Tuesday 12 September 2023 08:53 , Matt Mathers

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday described the co-founder of tech company Yandex Arkady Volozh as a “talented man” who has the right to express his opinion following an anti-war outburst he made last month.

Volozh slammed Russia’s “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine days after criticism in Russia over his apparent efforts to distance himself from the country.

Volozh is the founder and CEO of Yandex – Russia’s largest internet company, which has been compared to Google.

Yandex CEO Arkady Volozh (REUTERS)

Ukraine’s Zelensky vetoes asset declaration law

Tuesday 12 September 2023 08:23 , Matt Mathers

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he had vetoed a parliamentary bill that sought to retain closed asset declarations for officials.

Parliament voted last week on Tuesday to restore a declaration rule that was suspended after Russia’s 2022 invasion as a security precaution, but – in an important loophole – to keep the disclosures closed to the public for another year.

“Declarations should be open. Immediately. Not in a year,” Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app.

Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP/Getty)

Russia repositions air defences in Moscow to protect against growing threat of drone attacks

Tuesday 12 September 2023 07:51 , Matt Mathers

Russia has repositioned its air defences in Moscow to better protect the city against the growing number of drone attacks it faces, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.

“Since early September 2023, Russian SA-22 air defence systems around the capital have been pictured positioned on elevated towers and ramps,” the MoD said in a statement.

“Previously, following strikes against Engels and Ryazan air bases in December 2022, Russia also positioned SA-22 on the roofs of official buildings in Moscow.

“This is almost certainly to allow the system to detect and engage UAV-type targets. However, it is probably also intended to act as a high-profile reassurance to the public that the authorities have the threat under control.”

Alexander Butler reports:

Breaking: North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia ahead of meeting with Putin

Tuesday 12 September 2023 06:18 , Namita Singh

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia ahead of an expected meeting with president Vladimir Putin, Russian news agency Interfax reported citing footage from Rossiya-1 TV state channel.

The meeting has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

More here:

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia ahead of meeting with Putin

Putin and Kim Jong-un likely to meet after Vladivostok forum

Tuesday 12 September 2023 05:59 , Namita Singh

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin will meet after the Vladivostok forum, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Mr Kim is making his first foreign trip since the Covid-19 pandemic during which North Korea tightly enforced border controls for more than three years.

Associated Press journalists near the North Korea-Russia frontier saw a green train with yellow trim similar to one Mr Kim used during previous foreign trips at a station on the North Korean side of a border river on Monday.

Russian president Vladimir Putin meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky island in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on 25 April 2019 (SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

North Korea’s artillery support could give boost to Russia in war against Ukraine

Tuesday 12 September 2023 05:44 , Namita Singh

Experts say North Korea would struggle to acquire such capabilities without external help, although it is not clear if Russia would share such sensitive technologies.

Kim Jong-un is also apparently bringing Jo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies who had accompanied the leader on his recent tours to factories producing artillery shells and missiles, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which analysed the North Korean photos.

This picture taken on 10 September 2023 and released from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 12 September 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

North Korea may have tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.

A possible venue where Mr Kim and Mr Putin could meet is the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, where Mr Putin arrived on Monday to attend an international forum that runs through Wednesday, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

Who were part of Kim Jong-un’s delegation to Russia?

Tuesday 12 September 2023 05:31 , Namita Singh

Kim Jong-un’s delegation likely includes his foreign minister Choe Sun Hui, and his top two military officials – Korean People’s Army marshals Ri Pyong Chol and Pak Jong Chon.

Other officials identified in North Korean state media photos may hint at what Mr Kim might seek from Mr Putin and what he would be willing to give.

The officials include Pak Thae Song, chair of North Korea’s space science and technology committee, and Navy admiral Kim Myong Sik, who are linked with North Korean efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines.

Experts say North Korea would struggle to acquire such capabilities without external help, although it is not clear if Russia would share such sensitive technologies.

Mr Kim is also apparently bringing Jo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies who had accompanied the leader on his recent tours to factories producing artillery shells and missiles, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which analysed the North Korean photos.

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in Russia amid US warning not to sell arms

Tuesday 12 September 2023 05:06 , Namita Singh

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia, Japanese media reported today, for what the Kremlin said would be a comprehensive discussion with president Vladimir Putin amid warnings from Washington they should not agree on an arms deal.

Kim left Pyongyang for Russia on Sunday on his private train, the North’s state media reported, accompanied by top arms industry and military officials and the foreign minister.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported citing an unnamed Russian official source that the green train carrying Mr Kim arrived at Khasan station, the main rail gateway to Russia’s Far East from North Korea.

South Korea’s defence ministry spokesperson said it believes Mr Kim entered Russia early today.

Mr Kim does not travel abroad frequently, making just seven trips away from his country and twice stepping across the inter-Korean border in his 12 years in power. Four of those trips were to the North’s main political ally, China.

In pictures: Kim Jong Un leaves for Russia

Tuesday 12 September 2023 04:21 , Namita Singh

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a private train as he departs Pyongyang, North Korea, to visit Russia, 10 September 2023 (Reuters)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a private train as he departs Pyongyang, North Korea, to visit Russia, 10 September 2023 (Reuters)