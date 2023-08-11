The group that owns Kimo’s in Lahaina on Maui Island say they expect the building to be ‘gone’ as aerial photos show most of the historic town reduced to ashes from the wildfires that started on Saturday.

The 2023 Hawaii wildfires have destroyed most of the historic town of Lahaina, claiming the lives of at least 53 people as of Thursday, August 10. The governor of the state fears more casualties as rescue missions are underway. Many restaurants that rested along Front Street have succumbed to the disaster, including Kimo’s, which was famous for its Hula Pie.

Kimo’s building expected to be ‘gone’ in Maui fires

A statement issued by TS Restaurants on social media, who own Kimo’s, implies the famous place was destroyed in the fires that engulfed the island of Maui.

They wrote: “From the news reports, aerial photos, and secondhand accounts, we know that Kimo’s was in the fire’s path and expect the building is gone. However, Kimo’s is much more than its building.

“Kimo’s is our flagship, where it all started, where Rob and Sandy made TS a home. So many people have beautiful memories of dining at Kimo’s, working at Kimo’s, and celebrating life’s precious moments at Kimo’s.”

The restaurant owners, just like the founder of Cheeseburger in Paradise that burned down in the Maui fires, are determined to rebuild the eatery. “Kimo’s lives in each one of us and we will all bring our Kimo’s spirit, our Kimo’s mana, and we will rebuild,” the statement says.

Established in 1977 on Front Street by Rob Thibaut and Sandy Saxten, Kimo’s was famous for its Hula Pie. The dessert was marketed as “what the sailors swam ashore for in Old Lahaina Town.”

People share their favorite memories of the restaurant

Kimo’s wasn’t only a place for diners, for years, the restaurant on Front Street helped the locals, as well as tourists, make beautiful memories, which many have recollected after its destruction by the deadly wildfires.

One shared: “So many wonderful memories at Kimo’s. We went on every trip. We were supposed to be there with our kids and grandkids, 13 of us, on the 13th, to celebrate our 50th. Bless you all during this heartbreaking time.”

“My wife and I have visited Maui 9 or 10 times and Kimo’s was always a must 2 or 3 times. Had wonderful meals with family. We’re praying for all of Maui and we will look forward to your re-opening whenever that might be,” said another.

Another user said: “Kimo’s is my favorite restaurant on Maui and a staple of every trip to the island for the last 20 years. Sending prayers and love to your ohana. “

“So glad to read that you will rebuild. I have good memories of being there with family and friends,” read one comment.

Most of Lahaina is lost in Hawaii’s worst natural disaster

While other regions of Maui Island are also facing several difficulties with respect to commute and communication due to the damages caused by the Hawaii wildfires, Lahaina has been hit the worst, with almost all of the town burned down.

While official reports are awaited on the condition of the town, Lahaina has suffered irreparable damages, and the videos showing the same are heartbreaking.

Thousands of people are displaced and evacuated as the wildfires continue to extend to other parts of the island at an alarming rate. Many sought temporary shelters in their cars with family and pets, while some jumped into the ocean to escape the fire.