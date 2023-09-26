Healthcare navigation and pharmacy benefits platform Rightway and hybrid fertility and reproductive care company Kindbody are partnering to offer employers family-building and reproductive healthcare benefits.

New York-based Kindbody offers virtual and in-person services, including contraception care, fertility testing, gynecological care, egg freezing and virtual wellness and coaching services.

Rightway’s enterprise healthcare platform helps employees understand and utilize the health benefits available to them. Users can see costs and care options within their plan. The company also acts as a pharmacy benefits manager.

Kindbody will be integrated into Rightway’s ecosystem partnership program to provide employees access to the reproductive care company’s offerings.

“Our partnership with Kindbody represents a significant step in increasing access to essential fertility care benefits,” Kara Kubarych, VP of client success and strategic partnerships at Rightway, said in a statement. “By joining forces with Kindbody, Rightway is expanding our employer clients’ ability to provide comprehensive and affordable family-building services to employees and their families.”

THE LARGER TREND

In May, Rightway announced it was partnering with Amazon’s hybrid primary care provider, One Medical, to expand access to primary care for employees.

One Medical, acquired by Amazon earlier this year, offers virtual care and in-person visits alongside provider messaging and prescription assistance. Rightway integrated One Medical into its ecosystem partnership program.

In 2021, Rightway secured $100 million in Series C funding at a valuation of $1.1 billion. The company received $20 million in Series B funding two years prior and $8 million in Series A financing.

Kindbody scored $100 million in March, bringing its valuation to $1.8 billion. Two months later, the company secured another $25 million investment.

Last year, the fertility company acquired Vios Fertility Institute, a network of fertility clinics operating in Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin. It also purchased genomics company Phosphorus Labs and Chicago-based surrogacy agency Alternative Reproductive Resources.

The company also announced the launch of at-home fertility tests for men and women, which measure hormones associated with reproductive function and health and could be paired with in-person or virtual appointments with a Kindbody physician to discuss the results.