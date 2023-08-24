The King and Queen’s state visit to France, which was postponed in March after widespread rioting, will now take place from September 20-22, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Palace said in a statement: ‘The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to France, visiting Paris and Bordeaux, from Wednesday, September 20 to Friday, September 22.

‘The visit will celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France.’

The royal visit was cancelled due to nationwide rioting over Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.

The French President’s aides feared the event could stir up revolutionaries across the Channel, given the chateau’s links to the 1789 Revolution and the last king of France Louis XVI and his wife Marie-Antoinette, who were guillotined in 1793.