THE King has granted permission for a seven-year-old boy who died in a hit-and-run to be buried in a closed graveyard.

William Brown was killed as he crossed the road to retrieve a football outside his home.

His mum Laura, 41, hoped the family could bury him in the ancient graveyard attached to the primary school where he had been a Year 3 pupil.

But St Mary and St Eanswythe’s Church has been closed to burials by the Order of the Privy Council for 100 years.

So Laura drove more than three hours from Sandgate, Kent, to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk to make her plea to the King in a letter.

Yesterday, Charles gave his approval.

Laura said: “I’m so happy we can lay Will to rest in a place he loved.

“The King is a good man. He is a father himself and obviously has a big heart.”

A man, 49, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous and careless driving over Will’s death.

He was bailed until March.

The Privy Council said: “We’re pleased His Majesty has granted permission in order to support the Brown family in these tragic circumstances.”