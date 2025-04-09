King Charles and Queen Camilla paid a surprise visit to Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday, despite having officially postponed the audience due to the pontiff’s poor health.

Their private meeting – confirmed by both the Vatican and Buckingham Palace – was the first time Charles, 76, had met with the Catholic leader since becoming monarch and also head of the Church of England in 2022.

Francis, 88, is convalescing at home in the Vatican after leaving hospital on March 23 following five weeks of treatment for pneumonia.

He is supposed to be avoiding any strenuous activity but made a surprise appearance on Sunday in St Peter’s Square at the end of mass.

A planned audience with the pope for the royal couple had been earlier postponed.

“Their Majesties were delighted the Pope was well enough to host them – and to have had the opportunity to share their best wishes in person,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said.