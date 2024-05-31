KING Charles was beaming this afternoon with Queen Camilla at his side as they arrived at Epsom Ladies’ Day.

The Monarch, 75, has been ‘supercharging’ his diary since returning to royal duties as doctors revealed they were pleased with his recovery.

King Charles waved to crowds today at Epsom Ladies' Day

Queen Camilla and the monarch dressed to the nines

Epsom Ladies' Day is back with a bang and guests have pulled out all the stops with their outfits

Stylish racegoers today did not let the grey weather dampen their spirits

And he and the Queen were all smiles as they stepped out at the glam races.

Every year, the Surrey-based Epsom Downs Racecourse welcomes over 155,000 racegoers over the two-day racing bonanza.

Stylish attendees today did not let the grey weather dampen their spirits.

Revellers arrived dressed to the nines, with an array of eye-catching dresses, unmissable hats and towering stilettos.

And the royals dressed the part, too.

It was yesterday revealed Charles is looking to take part in Trooping the Colour next month.

The royal is likely to inspect the soldiers from a carriage during the annual ceremony as he is “determined to lead from the front”.

Charles was initially expected to ride horseback alongside Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward from Buckingham Palace, up The Mall, and take the salute at Horse Guards Parade.

However plans seem to have changed.

It is unclear whether the Princess of Wales, who is undergoing cancer treatment, will attend.

King Charles health update as Queen Camilla urges him to ‘behave himself’ while chatting to guests at garden party

It was yesterday revealed she would not take part in the rehearsal.

It comes after The Sun exclusively revealed His Majesty had ordered aides to “supercharge” his diary as he is “raring to go” after treatment.

An insider said: “It is a sign of the King’s desire to get back to work and follow the mantra of the late Queen Elizabeth II that a monarch needs to be seen.

“The King wants to lead from the front.

“He’s been quite clear that he is raring to go.”

King Charles’ cancer treatment timeline February 5 Less than a month after Charles’ procedure for an enlarged prostate was revealed, the palace confirmed he had an unspecified cancer. The statement added that Charles had already begun a “schedule of regular treatments” and was under advice to step back from “public-facing duties”. February 21 Charles met PM Rishi Sunak for the first time since his diagnosis for a private audience at the palace. Earlier the same day he’d attended the monthly meeting of the Privy Council. He was also pictured in his office reading cards and messages sent by well-wishers as he continued his treatment. March 28 Charles made his first public remarks post-diagnosis. In a pre-recorded clip shared at the Royal Maundy Service, he said it was “a great sadness” that he was unable to attend in person. March 31 On Easter Sunday, the King and Camilla were spotted attending a service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. April 26 The palace said Charles – after a “period of treatment and recuperation” – would return to public-facing duties and is gearing up to host Japanese royals in June. April 30 He visited a cancer treatment centre with Camilla in his first public royal duty since his diagnosis. May 13 During a visit to the Army Flying Museum in Hampshire, Charles spoke with British military veteran Aaron Mapplebeck who had also undergone chemo. The King told him he had lost the ability to taste as a result of the treatment. On the same day, Charles took part in a ceremony handing over his title as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to son William. May 30 It is announced Charles is expected to take part in this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony in June.

The King revealed in January he needed corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

On February 5 the King revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer and had to step back from front-line duties.

It was revealed on April 26 that Charles was heading back to work 11 weeks after his cancer diagnosis.

Palace officials said the King, 75, was still undergoing cancer treatment but his medical team are “very encouraged by the progress” and “remain positive” about his recovery.

A palace source said: “His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties.

“Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.”

Palace’s statement on King’s return “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis. “To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. “This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead. “In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government. “As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”

One guest opted for a bold lacy jumpsuit for her Epsom ensemble

Two pals got in the spirit and enjoyed a couple of drinks