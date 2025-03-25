LONDON (AP) — King Charles III’s scheduled audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican has been postponed by mutual agreement after medical advice suggested the pontiff would be better off with more rest.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement Tuesday. The tentative audience was among details of the British monarch’s visit to the Vatican and Italy last week by the palace. State visits are always planned in close consultation with the Vatican’s secretariat of state.

“Their Majesties send The Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered,” the palace said in a statement.

Francis, 88, had been hospitalized since Feb. 14 before being released on Sunday.