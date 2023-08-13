If you love both the royal family and the environment, this might just be your dream job.

Buckingham Palace is hiring a sustainability data reporting manager, which pays £50,000 (USD $63,000) per year.

That sum is considerably more than the median average salary for a full-time worker in the UK, which is currently £33,000 (USD $41,890).

King Charles is known for being carbon conscious, and the new eco-minded role has been carved out just three months after his coronation ceremony.

According to the job description, “duties will include providing carbon footprint data tracking, reports, and work to improve data accuracy for all company emissions.”

“Whilst the key focus of the role will initially be on our GHG emissions, this will likely expand to other environmental, social and governance initiatives which you’ll help drive forward,” the listing continues.

The advertisement also revealed that “The Royal Household is placing environmental sustainability at the very forefront of all we do.”

“We are dedicated to reducing our impact on the planet, with immediate action focused on reducing our carbon emission and energy usage, and achieving a carbon zero state,” they declared.







King Charles is known for being carbon conscious, and the new eco-minded role has been carved out just three months after his coronation ceremony. He is pictured with wife, Camilla. Getty Images

The former Prince of Wales, 74, has long been a patron for the environment and the climate. He reportedly loves to talk to plants and likes to shake hands with trees.

“I happily talk to plants and trees and listen to them. I think it’s absolutely crucial,” Charles said in 2010.

His passion for all things leafy has led to people calling him the “Climate King.”

David Victor, a professor of innovation and public policy at the University of California at San Diego, detailed King Charles’ climate initiatives in an interview earlier this year.

“His mother [the late Queen Elizabeth] took the crown at a very young age and nobody knew what she stood for,” Victor told ABC News. “Whereas he [Charles] is taking the crown very late in age and everybody knows what he stands for.”







The former Prince of Wales as been longtime lover of the environment. AP

“He’s used his position to raise awareness — not just in the U.K. but around the world,” Ward noted. “He has, for a long, long time, probably earlier than many politicians, understood the importance of this issue [environmentalism].”

Charles has an array of gardens at his Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove House.

According to ABC, the lands show off his commitment to sustainability and nature. The wild garden contains a habitat for birds and other animals.

Meanwhile. the monarch has installed solar panels around the gardens and waste from the residence is filtered out from a natural sewage structure.







Buckingham Palace is looking for a sustainability data reporting manager, which pays a cool $63,000 per year. Getty Images

Charles is also a lover of cars, particularly his Aston Martin Volante. The automobile was given to him by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, on his 21st birthday.

To keep the car running, he has used sustainable materials to keep it going.

In a 2021 interview with the BBC, the royal dished that the car uses a “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process” and bioethanol from Highgrove in order to keep moving.