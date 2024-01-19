The palace has insisted that despite the monarch’s planned hospitalisation, Counsellors of State will not be required to step in to undertake matters of state on his behalf.

But although he will continue receiving his daily red boxes of government papers, he is not expected to return to public duties for “a few weeks” as he recuperates.

The King is a notorious workaholic and aides are aware that despite medical advice to rest for around three or four weeks, he will be keen to be back up and running as soon as possible.

The palace has not disclosed where Charles, who is currently at Birkhall, his private residence on the Balmoral estate, will undergo treatment.

The King’s Serjeant Surgeon is Ranan Dasgupta, a urological surgeon who specialises in specific forms of treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Mr Dasgupta, who was appointed to the Medical Household last March, works at several hospitals, including the London Clinic, where he offers two treatments, aquablation therapy and prostate artery embolisation, for benign prostate hyperplasia, otherwise known as an enlarged prostate.

His profile on the London Clinic’s website reveals that he is married with children and, like the King, is a fan of classical music.