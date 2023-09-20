The King and Queen have landed in Paris for a state visit with the French President sharing a touching welcome video on social media.

On X, formerly Twitter, Emmanuel Macron posted a clip of him meeting a young Prince Charles before his ascension to the throne. Mr Macron wrote: “You visited as a Prince, you return as a King. Your Majesty, welcome.”

The trip is viewed as a chance to rebuild ties that have been frayed since Britain’s exit from the EU in 2020.

They will be welcomed at Orly Airport by French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, the UK ambassador to France, Dame Menna Rawlings, and her French counterpart, Hélène Tréheux-Duchêne.

The couple will embark on a packed three-day schedule that will see Charles, 74, become the first British monarch to deliver a speech inside France’s senate chamber.

