IS THE MONARCHY GOOD OR BAD FOR BRITAIN?

Good for Britain – 53%

Bad for Britain – 14%

Neither good nor bad for Britain – 24%

Don’t know – 9%

SHOULD BRITAIN BECOME A REPUBLIC?

Britain should become a republic – 23%

Britain should remain a monarchy – 62%

Don’t know – 16%

WILL BRITAIN STILL HAVE A MONARCHY IN 50 YEARS?

Yes – 53%

No – 25%

Don’t know – 21%

WHO HAS MADE A POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TO THE UK?

Queen Elizabeth II – 63%

Prince William – 54%

Princess Diana – 49%

Kate – 47%

King Charles III – 39%

Princess Anne – 38%

Prince Edward – 16%

Queen Camilla – 16%

Zara Tindall – 15%

Prince Harry – 14%

Peter Phillips – 6%

Meghan – 4%

Prince Andrew – 3%

None of them – 7%

Don’t know – 7%

SHOULD CHARLOTTE AND LOUIS HAVE TO WORK IN FUTURE?

Charlotte and Louis should earn all of their money by working – 31%

Charlotte and Louis should earn some money but should also be supported by a Sovereign Grant – 42%

Charlotte and Louis should be entirely supported by a Sovereign Grant – 11%

Don’t know – 17%

SHOULD KING CHARLES III SPEAK OUT ON ISSUES?

King Charles should continue to speak out on issues and current affairs that matter to him – 60%

As monarch, King Charles should not be expressing an opinion on any issues or current affairs – 28%

Don’t know – 13%

WHAT WOULD QUEEN ELIZABETH II THINK OF CHARLES NOW?

He is taking the monarchy in the right direction – 51%

He is taking the monarchy in the wrong direction – 18%

Don’t know – 31%

WHAT DOES THE ROYAL FAMILY HAVE TO OFFER YOUNG PEOPLE?

Royal Family have a great deal to offer young people – 23%

Royal Family have a fair amount to offer young people – 32%

Royal Family do not have very much to offer young people – 18%

Royal Family have nothing to offer young people – 14%

Don’t know – 13%

WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN BEST WHEN THE QUEEN DIED?

Prince Charles should have become King – 43%

Prince William should have become King – 41%

Don’t know – 15%

SHOULD CHARLES REMAIN KING?

King Charles should remain as king until he dies – 41%

Prince William should become king at some stage in the future before King Charles dies – 29%

Prince William should become king now – 16%

Don’t know – 15%

WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN AS CHARLES AND CAMILLA GET OLDER?

As King Charles and Queen Camilla get older, it is right that they should hand over more and more public duties to Prince William and Kate – 62%

It is important that King Charles and Queen Camilla maintain their public duties, even as they get older – 23%

Don’t know – 15%

HAS YOUR OPINION OF CHARLES CHANGED SINCE HE BECAME KING?

Yes, my opinion of him has got better – 23%

Yes, my opinion of him has got worse – 12%

No, my opinion of him has stayed the same – 58%

Don’t know – 8%

HAS YOUR OPINION OF CAMILLE CHANGED SINCE SHE MARRIED CHARLES IN 2005?

Yes, my opinion of her has got better – 24%

Yes, my opinion of her has got worse – 17%

No, my opinion of her has stayed the same – 50%

Don’t know – 9%

WOULD DIANA HAVE BEEN A BETTER QUEEN THAN CAMILLA?

Diana would have been a better queen – 50%

Queen Camilla will be a better queen – 12%

There will be no real difference between the two – 19%

Don’t know – 19%

WHAT SHOULD RENT PAID BY THE PUBLIC TO KING CHARLES’S LAND AND PROPERTY GO TO?

This money raised from renting should go to the Treasury – 60%

This money raised from renting should go to the Royal Family – 17%

Don’t know – 23%

WHO HAS DONE MORE DAMAGE TO THE ROYAL FAMILY?

Prince Harry – 38%

Prince Andrew – 47%

Don’t know – 15%

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF PRINCE HARRY?

There are no bad things about him, only good things – 8%

The good things about him are outweighed by the bad things – 32%

The bad things about him are equal to the good things – 18%

The bad things about him are outweighed by the good things – 14%

The are no good things about him, only bad things – 14%

Don’t know – 14%

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF PRINCE ANDREW?

There are no bad things about him, only good things – 3%

The good things about him are outweighed by the bad things – 18%

The bad things about him are equal to the good things – 10%

The bad things about him are outweighed by the good things – 12%

The are no good things about him, only bad things – 43%

Don’t know – 13%

WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN WITH PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN?

King Charles should be open to the idea of Prince Harry and Meghan both playing an active role in the Royal Family again at some stage in the future – 25%

King Charles should be open to the idea of just Prince Harry playing an active role in the Royal Family again at some stage in the future, but without Meghan playing a role – 20%

King Charles should not allow either Prince Harry or Meghan to play an active role in the Royal Family ever again – 40%

Don’t know – 16%

WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN WITH PRINCE ANDREW?

King Charles should be open to the idea Prince Andrew playing an active role in the Royal Family again at some stage in the future – 16%

King Charles should not allow Prince Andrew to play an active role in the Royal Family ever again – 69%

Don’t know – 15%

WILL PRINCE HARRY EVER COME BACK TO BRITAIN TO LIVE FULL TIME?

Prince Harry will come back to Britain to live at some point in the future – 38%

Prince Harry will never come back to live in Britain full time – 37%

Don’t know – 26%