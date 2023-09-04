Prince Harry looked giddy with excitement as he watched soccer legend Lionel Messi help Inter Miami defeat Los Angeles Football Club on Sunday night – which his enthusiasm for the match in sharp contrast to his evident boredom at a Beyonce concert on Friday night.

The 38-year-old chuckled and happily scrunched up an LAFC scarf as he cheered on his local team from the stands of the BMO Stadium in the south of the city.

His wife Meghan Markle was also due to appear at the stadium, but was not spotted with her husband.

A pre-match ‘notable attendees’ form released by LAFC showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex among those appearing at the match.

All those listed had their occupation next to their name, except the couple – who were simply referred to as ‘Prince Harry’ and ‘Meghan Markle’.

Harry join a throng of celebrities at the game, including LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell – who he was spotted laughing with – Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson, Selena Gomez and Jason Sudeikis.

David Beckham, who co-owns Inter Miami, was also seen watching on, as his side continued their winning streak in the MLS since Messi joined.

Miami won the match 3-1, with Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana scoring.

Messi, who is paid a reported $54 million a year by Miami, had another strong game, with two assists.

Harry looked more excited to be at the soccer match than he did watching Beyonce with his wife and mother in law on Friday.

Harry played soccer at school at Eton, writing in his memoir that he loved all sports.

‘I played every dry sport, though rugby captured my heart,’ he wrote – with ‘dry sports’ at Eton meaning cricket, football, rugby, or polo.

Wet sports were rowing, sailing, or swimming. Harry said he found playing rugby therapeutic. ‘Beautiful game, plus a good excuse to run into stuff very hard,’ he wrote.

‘Rugby let me indulge my rage. I simply didn’t feel pain the way other boys did, which made me scary on a pitch.’

Sunday night’s game drew a huge crowd, eager to see Argentine superstar Messi play his first game in the City of Angels.

Messi signed for the Miami side in July, and has helped the team rocket up the league table – to the delight of co-owner Beckham.

Owen Wilson showed his allegiance to the home side with a LAFC shirt and baseball cap, as did Mario Lopez.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays soccer coach Ted Lasso in the smash hit Apple TV series, was in a bright orange hoodie.

An animated Selena Gomez was also in the stands, while DiCaprio tried to keep a low profile in a dark baseball cap and sunglasses for the evening event. Kick off was at 10pm local time.

Victoria Beckham, who has frequently attended Inter Miami’s games and brought along celebrity friends such as Kim Kardashian, was not seen on Sunday night.

The Beckham family had assembled in England on Friday night to celebrate the birthday of their son Romeo, who turned 21 on September 1.

David and Victoria were joined by Victoria’s sister Louise; Victoria’s niece Libby Adams; David’s sister Joanna; and family friends including nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson. It was unclear where they celebrated.

The Beckhams’ oldest son, Brooklyn, was not in attendance at the party, nor was his wife Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria’s U.S. base is a $24 million Miami penthouse in the One Thousand Museum building, which they bought in 2020.

The former England captain moved to Los Angeles to play for LA Galaxy in 2007, and in 2014 announced he was launching his own team.

In September 2018 he revealed it would be called Inter Miami.

Inter Miami are unbeaten across all competitions since Messi’s arrival, winning seven matches in Leagues Cup play, with two of those on penalties, including the final on August 19 against Nashville SC.

The Herons have subsequently won a U.S. Open Cup match and have gone 1-0-1 in MLS regular-season play.

The run of 10 consecutive unbeaten matches is an Inter Miami record.

Messi has 11 goals and six assists in an Inter Miami uniform, but the team was held without a goal in a scoreless tie against Nashville SC on Wednesday.

Nashville’s defense clogged the penalty area to some surprise success.

‘In the first half, the ball was moving too slowly; in the second I think we did a little better, but it was hard for us,’ said Tata Martino, Inter Miami coach.

‘These games usually happen, I understand everyone’s frustration. We too felt it was a good night to continue gaining ground.’

In two prior matches against LAFC, Inter Miami has not scored a goal. Miami played its first ever MLS match at LAFC in 2020 and lost 1-0.

Inter Miami absorbed a 2-0 home defeat to LAFC last season.

Harry’s visit to the stadium capped a busy weekend, beginning with Friday’s attendance at the Beyonce show.

He is soon due to fly to Dusseldorf in Germany, for this year’s edition of the Invictus Games.

The sporting competition for wounded veterans is being held in the German city from September 9 to 16, with the first day taking place a day after the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Harry is expected to attend the entire games, while Meghan is set to arrive ‘later on’ and stay for the Closing Ceremony before returning to the US, according to close friend and confident of the Sussexes, Omid Scobie.

It was reported that the Duke of Sussex will be in Britain for the anniversary of Her Majesty’s death, but he is not expected to join the rest of his family – his father King Charles is set to mark the occasion at Balmoral Castle, where the Queen passed away.

Harry will celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families supported by the charity WellChild, at the event being staged in London on September 7, before heading out to Germany.

A spokesperson for the couple said: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf.

‘The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by the Duchess shortly after the games begin.’

Prince Harry is expected to deliver a closing speech, while Meghan will take to the stage to host the ‘Lifestories Scene’ segment, taking a closer look at the stories of some of the athletes competing in the games.

The royal will apparently praise the competitors’ ‘unwavering spirit and impressive recovery journey’.

The Duke of Sussex has said this year’s games will be the ‘best ever’.

Other figures due to appear include Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German president who hosted the King and Queen in March this year.