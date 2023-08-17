The royal family congratulated the Lionesses following their 3-1 win against Australia to reach their first-ever World Cup final.

The King issued a message congratulating the England women’s team and offered his commiserations to Australia’s Matildas.

The King praised the Lionesses for being an “inspiration on and off the pitch.” He wrote: “My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.”

England face Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday, 20 August.