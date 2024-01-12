A new Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date has been set for the upcoming sci-fi movie.

When is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes out?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will now be released on May 10, 2024. The release date change sees the film move up two weeks, as it was originally set to come out on May 24, 2024. The film is directed by Wes Ball.

“Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows,” says the synopsis. “As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

The next film in the Planet of the Apes series is set to star William H. Macy, Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Dichen Lachman, and Peter Macon, among others. The upcoming film is set “many years” following the events of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. After Caesar brought his people to an oasis, new ape societies have grown, while humans have been reduced to a more “feral-like existence.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, the latter of whom was also a writer for Rise of the Planet of the Apes. The film will be produced by Patrick Aison, Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver, and Jason Reed.