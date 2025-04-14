Police say the body of a scuba diver who disappeared in the water in Kingston, Ont., has been found.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews responded on Sunday to the shore along Ontario and Lower Union streets for a scuba diver in distress on the surface of the water.

Kingston firefighters pulled the diver to safety, but police say a second scuba diver who initially surfaced was unable to get out of the water.

Police say the incident occurred about 15 metres offshore.

The search for the second diver was called off at around 11 p.m. Sunday and resumed again this morning, when his body was found.

Police say the Chief Coroner of Ontario is investigating.